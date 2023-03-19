In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Portofino
|Urus
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8