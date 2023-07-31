HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus

3.1 Cr* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Lamborghini Urus is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Lamborghini Urus Specs

Lamborghini Urus comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Urus measures 5,112 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,003 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Lamborghini Urus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Twin-Turbo V8
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
650 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Kerb Weight
2200
Height
1638
Length
5112
Width
2016
Wheelbase
3003
Bootspace
574
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
75
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)

Lamborghini Urus News

Lamborghini Urus S
Urus, Huracan lead Lamborghini to post record sales in first half of 2023
31 Jul 2023
The Lamborghini Revuelto came as a milestone product from the brand, as it adopted an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus supercars sold out until the end of 2025. Know more
10 Jul 2023
Lamborghini Urus involved in an accident at the Savitri Flyover in CR Park.
Lamborghini Urus rams into auto-rickshaw in South Delhi; two injured
26 Jun 2023
Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India with the newly launched Urus S super SUV
Lamborghini Urus sold out for 2023, strong demand for new Revuelto from India
15 Apr 2023
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched: 5 things you should know
15 Apr 2023
View all
 

Lamborghini Urus Variants & Price List

Lamborghini Urus price starts at ₹ 3.1 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Urus comes in 1 variants. Lamborghini Urus top variant price is ₹ 3.1 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Twin-Turbo V8
3.1 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

