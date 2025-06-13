In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Urus
|Brand
|BMW
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-