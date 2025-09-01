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Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer 250 Fzs fi v4
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.82 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc149 cc
Power27.9 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Indicator View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2010 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg136 kg
Height
1035 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm2000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,3281,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,5171,19,846
RTO
17,3219,587
Insurance
14,4906,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5852,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs FZ-FI V3
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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