In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Meteor 350 vs X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|X
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 2.64 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4.44 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes