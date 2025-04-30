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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Meteor 350 vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage41.88 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity349.34 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
2140 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Kerb Weight
191 kg-
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Width
845 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Max Speed
114 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm11 kW
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
349.34 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementRide Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes10.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah4.44 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7622,63,880
RTO
16,1910
Insurance
10,90210,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7905,907

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Latest Videos

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