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Hero Electric Photon vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Photon vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Activa 6g
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 74,369
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-59.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.87 kwh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Photon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Front Left View
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Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
130 mm162 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg106 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Telescopic3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v/ 6, Regenerative BrakingAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
4 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
1.87 kwh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
BulbHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,33686,446
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,89174,369
RTO
05,949
Insurance
4,4456,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4791,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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