In 2026 Hero Glamour or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Glamour vs RayZR 125 Comparison