In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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