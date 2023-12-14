In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
