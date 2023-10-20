In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
GTR vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 59,998
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-