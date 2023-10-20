Saved Articles

ADMS GTR vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

GTR vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Hf deluxe
BrandADMSHero
Price₹ 79,800₹ 59,998
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56069,419
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80059,998
RTO
03,599
Insurance
3,7605,822
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,492
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

