Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine

Hero Motocorp is working on updating the Xpulse 200T, the manufacturer has started releasing new teasers of the upcoming motorcycle on their social media accounts. The Xpulse 200T will now be sold in its 4V avatar. Hero Motocorp has already made the 4V update to the Xpulse 200 which is an off-roader and it has been doing well in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the Xpulse 200T.

The current price of the Hero Xpulse 200T is ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), with the 4V version being launched, the prices would be increased. When Hero launched the Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market, the price hike was around ₹5,000. It can be expected that the prices of the Xpulse 200T could be increased by the same amount. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the Xpulse 200T gets a short flyscreen with a revised headlamp. There are also fork gaiters that protect the front forks from dirt accumulation. The grab rail for the pillion is new and there are new colour options as well. Moreover, a bash plate has been added to protect the underbelly from big rocks.

Also Read : First Hero-Harley co-developed motorcycle could launch in India by 2024

Then there is the new engine. It is a 199.6 cc single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled unit which will now get a four-valve head instead of a two-valve one. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in the Xpulse 200 4V. So, there is a slight bump in the power output and the new engine also has more grunt to cruise at higher speeds. There would be no changes to the gearbox so it would still be a 5-speed unit.

In Hero Motocorp's line-up, the Xpulse 200T will sit above Xtreme 160R. It will be competing against Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Having said that, the Xpulse 200T is expected to be more affordable than its rivals.

First Published Date: