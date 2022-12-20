HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200t 4v Teased Again, Would Get Xpulse 200 4v's Engine

Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine

Hero Motocorp is working on updating the Xpulse 200T, the manufacturer has started releasing new teasers of the upcoming motorcycle on their social media accounts. The Xpulse 200T will now be sold in its 4V avatar. Hero Motocorp has already made the 4V update to the Xpulse 200 which is an off-roader and it has been doing well in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the Xpulse 200T.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)

The current price of the Hero Xpulse 200T is 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), with the 4V version being launched, the prices would be increased. When Hero launched the Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market, the price hike was around 5,000. It can be expected that the prices of the Xpulse 200T could be increased by the same amount. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the Xpulse 200T gets a short flyscreen with a revised headlamp. There are also fork gaiters that protect the front forks from dirt accumulation. The grab rail for the pillion is new and there are new colour options as well. Moreover, a bash plate has been added to protect the underbelly from big rocks.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹39,990 - 54,009 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
M2go X1 (HT Auto photo)
M2go X1
₹94,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
162.7 cc
₹94,740 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300
₹94,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Mx3 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Mx3
₹95,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : First Hero-Harley co-developed motorcycle could launch in India by 2024

Then there is the new engine. It is a 199.6 cc single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled unit which will now get a four-valve head instead of a two-valve one. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in the Xpulse 200 4V. So, there is a slight bump in the power output and the new engine also has more grunt to cruise at higher speeds. There would be no changes to the gearbox so it would still be a 5-speed unit.

In Hero Motocorp's line-up, the Xpulse 200T will sit above Xtreme 160R. It will be competing against Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Having said that, the Xpulse 200T is expected to be more affordable than its rivals.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Motocorp Xpulse 200T Hero Xpulse 200T
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city