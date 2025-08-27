TVS Raider Super Squad Edition gets Wolverine and Deadpool inspired variants

TVS Motor Company has turned up the heat in the 125cc segment once again with the launch of two striking additions to its Raider Super Squad Edition. This time, the popular sporty commuter draws its inspiration from Marvel’s most rebellious and fearless icons—Deadpool and Wolverine.

The new editions carry forward the Raider’s youthful and edgy appeal but add a stronger dash of personality with bold graphics and decals themed around the two superheroes. It’s a natural evolution for the Raider, which first made headlines in 2023 when TVS introduced Marvel-inspired versions based on Iron Man and Black Panther. That move created quite a buzz among young riders, and with Deadpool and Wolverine now in the mix, the Super Squad portfolio feels even more complete.

What powers the TVS Raider?

Underneath the themed bodywork, the Raider SSE retains the mechanical muscle that has made it a standout in its class. The bike is powered by a 124.8 cc, 3-valve engine delivering 11.75 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm—numbers that promise peppy performance.

There is also a Wolverine Edition of the TVS Raider Super Squad that is finished in yellow and light blue.

For 2025, TVS has also packed in tech-focused features such as iGO assist with Boost Mode for quicker acceleration and Glide Through Technology (GTT), which makes crawling through congested roads far more manageable. We first saw iGO Assist technology on TVS Jupiter.

What are the features of the TVS Raider?

Adding to the rider experience is a fully connected reverse LCD console that offers over 85 functions, keeping the Raider ahead of most rivals in terms of digital equipment. The package is clearly tailored to Gen Z buyers who value individuality, style, and modern gadgetry just as much as they do performance.

Also Read : TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch in India on August 28. What to expect?

What is the price of the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition?

Priced at ₹99,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Deadpool and Wolverine-inspired Raiders will be available across TVS dealerships starting this month. With this launch, TVS continues to strengthen its unique partnership with Marvel while cementing the Raider’s position as one of the most stylish and feature-packed offerings in the 125cc category.

What are the rivals of the TVS Raider?

TVS Raider has to go against Hero Xtreme 125R, the recently launched Honda CB125 Hornet, and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: