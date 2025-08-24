HT Auto
TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch in India on August 28, Likely To Sit Below Iqube

TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch in India on August 28. What to expect?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2025, 10:29 am
TVS Orbiter would be the new entry-level electric scooter from the homegrown two-wheeler brand.

TVS
This could be the design of the TVS Orbiter. (TMCBlog.com)
TVS
This could be the design of the TVS Orbiter.
Remember the TVS Orbiter electric scooter, which was trademarked a few months back in India? Now, the homegrown two-wheeler major is gearing up to introduce the production version of the electric scooter. The TVS Orbiter electric scooter is slated to launch in India on August 28. Upon launch, the EV is expected to sit below the TVS iQube, which is the most successful electric scooter from the auto company.

TVS currently sells the iQube range of electric scooters at a starting price of around 1 lakh, which goes up to 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming TVS Orbiter would be positioned below the iQube and come priced as a more affordable product. This will make the new electric scooter the new entry-level EV for the brand. Expect it to be priced under the 1 lakh mark. Upon launch, the TVS Orbiter will compete with lower trims of the rivals, such as the Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 X.

The launch timeline of the TVS Orbiter is strategic as it is ready to enter the market right ahead of the festive season, which is considered one of the most prosperous times for automakers to boost their sales in the Indian automobile market. With the launch of this new electric scooter, TVS is expecting to see a sales number ramp up.

Meanwhile, TVS has also patented the design of a new electric scooter in Indonesia, and the sketches reveal a rather premium-looking product. It could possibly be the new Orbiter scooter. However, TVS has not said anything officially. The EV in the patent filings come with sleek styling, larger wheels, and a swingarm-mounted motor. It gets sleek LED daytime running lights, squarish LED headlamps, LED taillights, a visor, a dual-colour paint theme, and front disc brakes, etc.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2025, 10:29 am IST
