This is the limited-run Ducati Scrambler 10th anniversary Rizoma edition

Ducati will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the successful Scrambler line-up next year
In commemoration, the brand has unveiled the 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition of the new Scrambler Icon Dark
Ducati has made this limited-run version with Italian motorcycle component maker Rizoma
The Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma edition will be limited to just 500 units
The Scrambler Icon rides on 18-17-inch alloys, with Kayaba USD forks and a rear monoshock
Multi-level traction control, varying power modes, and a quickshifter are included
This edition bears a black-white paint scheme, with the Rizoma components black anodised
The Scrambler Icon makes 71.87 bhp and 65.2 Nm with its 803 cc, air-cooled V-Twin engine
While Ducati will sell Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma edition around March 2025, an India-launch is not expected