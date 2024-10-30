HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift To Renault Kwid: Hatchbacks That Received Special Edition Treatment This Festive Season

Swift to Kwid: Hatchbacks received special edition treatment this festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM
The festive season in India is considered one of the best times to buy a car in the country owing to the positive consumer sentiment and the usual notion of auspicious timing. To encash that sentiment, the automakers across different segments offer a wide range of discounts and benefits. Also, to ramp up the sales numbers, the automakers introduce various special or limited edition models of their regular cars. These special edition cars are offered across different segments, from hatchbacks to SUVs. These special editions come equipped with bespoke accessories that make them distinctive compared to their regular versions. Also, they come available in a limited number and usually at a premium over their standard iterations.

The year 2024 is no different as several automakers have launched their respective special edition cars to boost their sales during this festive season. If you are planning to buy a special edition hatchback during this time, here is a quick look at your options.

1 Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestsellers in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This hatchback has received a special edition, christened as the Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz edition. This special edition is based on the hatchback's base-spec Lxi and mid-spec Vxi and Vxi (O) variants for a limited time. The special edition Swift comes with complimentary exterior and interior accessories worth 39,500, which include a blacked-out roof spoiler, body side moulding, illuminated scuff plates, door visors, and floor mats among others.

2 Renault Kwid Night and Day Edition

Renault launched a special edition avatar of its entry-level hatchback Kwid, which is christened as Renault Kwid Night and Day edition, which comes with a Pearl White painted exterior with a black roof and black highlights in different places. This special edition Kwid is based on the mid-spec RXL (O) variant of the hatchback and is priced at 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for a limited period, the Renault Kwid Night and Day edition doesn't get any change on its feature list.

3 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition is another car in this list, which comes as a special edition car available for a limited time. This special edition is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options and comes based on the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants. The Waltz edition comes with a host of accessories including fog lights, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, and door visors. Inside the cabin, it features new seat covers and floor mats. The Wagon R Waltz edition also adds a few extra features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, a rear parking camera, and a multi-speaker sound system.

4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition

Another model in this list is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal edition, which is based on the premium hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal edition comes offering complimentary accessories worth more than 60,000 across all the variants. However, no other changes have been made to the features set of the premium hatchback. Its top amenities include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

