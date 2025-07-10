2025 Range Rover SV Black: Here are 5 things that change on the all-black edition SUV

Land Rover is expanding its flagship SUV line-up with the Range Rover SV Black, a new variant that brings a distinct all-black aesthetic and enhanced sensory technology to the brand’s top-tier offering. Scheduled to be available for order in late 2025, the SV Black joins the SV Serenity and SV Intrepid in the Range Rover SV family. Here are five key aspects worth noting:

1 All-black exterior The SV Black distinguishes itself with a uniform Narvik Gloss Black exterior finish. This includes blacked-out elements such as the front grille, bonnet lettering, 23-inch alloy wheels, and brake callipers. A black ceramic SV roundel at the rear serves as a subtle design identifier. These changes collectively create a darker and more minimalistic take on the Range Rover’s familiar design.

2 Interior Inside, the SV Black introduces a new Ebony Near-Aniline leather upholstery with reduced stitching and simplified seat panels, intended to offer a cleaner look. The cabin features black birch veneers, satin black ceramic finishes, and Moonlight Chrome accents across key touchpoints. These materials are selected to complement the model’s subdued and uniform aesthetic while maintaining the brand’s usual attention to craftsmanship.

3 Sensory floor technology The SV Black will be the first Range Rover to feature Sensory Floor technology as standard. Working alongside the existing Body-and-Soul-Seat (BASS) system, it incorporates vibration transducers in the floor mats to allow occupants to physically feel music and programmed vibrations. Six preset wellness modes, such as 'Calm' and 'Invigorating', aim to support relaxation or alertness during travel. This system is available exclusively on long-wheelbase SV variants.

4 Tyres From late 2025, the SV Black (and other Range Rover models) will be offered with new Pirelli P Zero tyres made from over 70 per cent sustainable materials. These include FSC-certified natural rubber, recycled steel, and silica derived from rice husks. This tyre development marks an industry first and aligns with ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of high-performance vehicles.

5 Availability The global debut of the Range Rover SV Black is scheduled for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 10–13 July 2025. The model will be available in standard or long-wheelbase configurations, with seating for four or five, depending on the variant. All versions will be powered by a 606.5 bhp V8 petrol engine, consistent with other SV derivatives in the Range Rover portfolio.

