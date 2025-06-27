PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
JUST LAUNCHED

MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 63

Launch Date: 27 Jun 2025
3 - 3.65 Cr Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 63 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3855.0 cc

AMG GT 63: 3982.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 594.7 bhp

AMG GT 63: 577.0 - 603.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.65 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is available in 2 variants - 4MATIC Plus, Pro 4MATIC Plus.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 rivals are Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari Portofino, BMW M8, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Audi RS Q8.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 price starts at ₹ 3 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.65 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63's top variant is Pro 4MATIC Plus.
2 Variants Available
AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus
₹3 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus
₹3.65 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque800-850 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comparison with similar cars

₹3 Cr*
₹2.75 Cr*
₹3.5 Cr*
₹2.44 Cr*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹1.99 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Power
577 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
483 bhp
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Length
4728 mm
Length
4572 mm
Length
4586
Length
4867 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
4573 mm
Length
5110 mm
Height
1354 mm
Height
1322 mm
Height
1318
Height
1362 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1755 mm
Width
2100 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1938
Width
1907 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
2210 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
675 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
292
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
527 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 FAQs

    The top variant of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is the Pro 4MATIC Plus providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in petrol variant .
    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes with 3982 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    view all specs and features