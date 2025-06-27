Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.65 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is available in 2 variants - 4MATIC Plus, Pro 4MATIC Plus.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 rivals are Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari Portofino, BMW M8, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Audi RS Q8.