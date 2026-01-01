hamburger icon
AMG GT 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Front Left View
1/21
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Front Left Side
2/21
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Front View
3/21
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Headlight
4/21
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Left Side View
5/21
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Rear Left View
6/21

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus

4.16 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage7 kkmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GT 63 specs and features

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Prices

The AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus, equipped with a 4.0L V8 Biturbo and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, is listed at ₹4.16 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Mileage

All variants of the AMG GT 63 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7 k kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Colours

The AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus is available in 5 colour options: Sun Yellow Solid, High-tech Silver, Selenite Grey, Spectral Blue, Obsidian Black.

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Engine and Transmission

The AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears. This unit makes 603 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG GT 63's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr.

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Specs & Features

The AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus has Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Bluetooth Compatibility and USB Compatibility.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Price

AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus

₹4.16 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,65,00,000
RTO
37,04,000
Insurance
14,38,980
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,16,43,480
EMI@8,95,081/mo
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0L V8 Biturbo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
7 kkmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
603 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
317 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
3 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4728 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Kerb Weight
1950 kg
Height
1354 mm
Width
2100 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic

Lighting

Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch Screen

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Nappa leather red pepper / black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus EMI
EMI8,05,573 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,74,79,132
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,74,79,132
Interest Amount
1,08,55,232
Payable Amount
4,83,34,364

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 other Variants

AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus

₹3.42 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,00,00,000
RTO
30,54,000
Insurance
11,88,325
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,42,42,825
EMI@7,36,012/mo
Add to Compare
Close

view all specs and features

