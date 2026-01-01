|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus, equipped with a 4.0L V8 Biturbo and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, is listed at ₹3.42 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG GT 63 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus is available in 5 colour options: Sun Yellow Solid, High-tech Silver, Selenite Grey, Spectral Blue, Obsidian Black.
The AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears. This unit makes 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque.
In the AMG GT 63's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr.
The AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus has Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Bluetooth Compatibility and USB Compatibility.