HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Gt 63 Pro And Amg Gt 63 To Launch On June 27 In India

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 to launch on June 27 in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 May 2025, 10:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-AMG is set to launch the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro in India on June 27, reviving its flagship after five years. The new models feature a larger design, improved performance specs, and advanced technology, including a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine.
Both models will continue to come with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine
Both models will continue to come with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the more performance-oriented AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ are set to debut in India on June 27. Mercedes India announced back in January that it plans to launch a total of 8 models throughout 2025, and the introduction of these performance vehicles will represent the company’s 4th and 5th launches of 2025. This launch also signifies the return of AMG's flagship to India after a five-year hiatus, as the first-generation model was discontinued in 2020.

The second-generation AMG GT was unveiled in August 2023, and Mercedes typically brings new models to India relatively quickly. This latest version features numerous enhancements compared to its predecessor, making it more practical. It is larger overall—182mm longer, 45mm wider, and 66mm taller—with a wheelbase that has increased by 70mm. Unlike its two-seater first-generation counterpart, this model offers a 2+2 seating arrangement. In addition to aerodynamic improvements and updated lighting, the overall design of the new AMG GT remains influenced by the original model.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg S 63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg C 63 S E-performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt Coupe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 63.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.88 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG teases new super sedan, possibly the next GT 4-door

According to Mercedes-AMG, occupant space has been improved significantly, and the boot capacity has also expanded. Inside, it boasts an AMG-spec steering wheel and ergonomically designed sport seats with integrated headrests, plus a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.9-inch vertically-oriented infotainment display.

The new GT 63 is equipped with the well-known 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 576 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It is paired with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels through the brand’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km/h.

AMG GT 63 Pro

The GT 63 Pro is the more high-performance variant of the AMG GT 63, featuring an upgraded version of the same V8 engine, now generating 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque—an increase of 27 hp and 50 Nm. Although it shares the same 0-100 kph time as the GT 63, the Pro can achieve 0-200 kph in 10.9 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds faster. Its top speed is slightly elevated at 317 kph.

Additional distinctions include improved engine cooling, enhanced aerodynamics, larger brakes, lighter wheels, and superior tires. Overall, downforce at the rear has increased by 15 kg, while front lift has been reduced by 30 kg compared to the GT 63.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 08:19 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.