Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 to launch on June 27 in India

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the more performance-oriented AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ are set to debut in India on June 27. Mercedes India announced back in January that it plans to launch a total of 8 models throughout 2025, and the introduction of these performance vehicles will represent the company’s 4th and 5th launches of 2025. This launch also signifies the return of AMG's flagship to India after a five-year hiatus, as the first-generation model was discontinued in 2020.

The second-generation AMG GT was unveiled in August 2023, and Mercedes typically brings new models to India relatively quickly. This latest version features numerous enhancements compared to its predecessor, making it more practical. It is larger overall—182mm longer, 45mm wider, and 66mm taller—with a wheelbase that has increased by 70mm. Unlike its two-seater first-generation counterpart, this model offers a 2+2 seating arrangement. In addition to aerodynamic improvements and updated lighting, the overall design of the new AMG GT remains influenced by the original model.

According to Mercedes-AMG, occupant space has been improved significantly, and the boot capacity has also expanded. Inside, it boasts an AMG-spec steering wheel and ergonomically designed sport seats with integrated headrests, plus a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.9-inch vertically-oriented infotainment display.

The new GT 63 is equipped with the well-known 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 576 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It is paired with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels through the brand’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km/h.

AMG GT 63 Pro

The GT 63 Pro is the more high-performance variant of the AMG GT 63, featuring an upgraded version of the same V8 engine, now generating 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque—an increase of 27 hp and 50 Nm. Although it shares the same 0-100 kph time as the GT 63, the Pro can achieve 0-200 kph in 10.9 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds faster. Its top speed is slightly elevated at 317 kph.

Additional distinctions include improved engine cooling, enhanced aerodynamics, larger brakes, lighter wheels, and superior tires. Overall, downforce at the rear has increased by 15 kg, while front lift has been reduced by 30 kg compared to the GT 63.

