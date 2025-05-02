Auto recap, May 1: Kia Clavis teased, Mercedes AMG GT 63 launch confirmed and more

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, May 1.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Kia Clavis teased

Kia India has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming vehicle, named Clavis, which will be positioned above the Carens, a model that will remain available in the Indian market. The Clavis features a completely new design that aligns with the aesthetics of other Kia vehicles currently offered. Initially, the Carens faced some skepticism upon its launch; however, it achieved remarkable success, and a similar outcome is anticipated for the forthcoming Clavis. The teaser video released by Kia highlights several features of the Clavis, including ADAS Level 2, LED projector headlights, and LED Daytime Running Lamps. Additionally, the teaser reveals a panoramic sunroof and a fully digital driver's display.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.30 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV3 81.4 kWh 81.4 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Kia Clavis teased for the first time, will unveil on May 8th

Mercedes AMT GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 launch confirmed

The latest generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the more performance-focused AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ are scheduled to be unveiled in India on June 27. Mercedes India revealed in January its intention to introduce a total of eight models by 2025, with these performance vehicles marking the fourth and fifth launches of that year. This event also marks the return of AMG's flagship model to India after a five-year absence, following the discontinuation of the first-generation model in 2020.

Also Read : Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 to launch on June 27 in India

Next gen BMW M3 to debut with new powertrain

BMW is set to unveil a significant update for the next-generation M3, which will include both an all-electric variant and a revamped gasoline-powered model. As the company embarks on a new chapter in mobility, recent insights reveal how BMW intends to harmonize innovation with its traditional values. The forthcoming electric M3 will utilize an 800-volt architecture and is anticipated to produce over 700 horsepower. BMW aims not only for swift acceleration but also for a comprehensive transformation in handling and performance. A report from Motor1 highlights that Dr. Mike Reichelt, the head of BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, has stated that the electric M3 is designed to offer unmatched driving dynamics, facilitated by BMW’s innovative 'Heart of Joy' control unit. This advanced system manages the drivetrain, brakes, energy recovery, and steering, ensuring immediate responsiveness and exceptional precision.

Also Read : Next gen BMW M3 to debut newly developed six-cylinder engine alongside electric variant

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: