Mercedes-Benz’s Brendon Sissing on the Studio, Network Expansion and Future Plans

German automaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Concept GTXX in Delhi NCR last night, alongside the AMG E-Bikes developed in collaboration with EMotorad . The automaker also inaugurated its latest Mercedes-Benz Studio in Gurugram, adding India to a growing global network of such spaces across cities including Toronto, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Seoul, Warsaw, Munich, Prague, Bucharest and Singapore.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Concept GTXX in Delhi NCR, opened a new Gurugram studio, highlighted future electric performance models and confirmed plans to introduce 12 new products in India.

Mercedes-Benz Studio: The Idea Behind It

Speaking about the concept, Brendon Sissing, Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Mercedes-Benz India, said the idea behind opening the Mercedes-Benz Studio in Delhi NCR emerged from an experimentation process aimed at making the brand more accessible.

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“We wanted to build a place which is more accessible to our customers. Sometimes, the traditional showrooms can feel inaccessible to certain people, and we intend to be more accessible for existing and potential customers."

The studio is designed to offer customers a more accessible way of experiencing the Mercedes-Benz brand, while complementing the company’s traditional retail network.

Mercedes-Benz: Future of Electric Performance Vehicles

The AMG Concept GTXX also signals Mercedes-AMG’s ambitions in the electric performance segment. According to Sissing, the concept serves as a technological precursor to future electric performance models from the brand.

“The AMG Concept GTXX is a precursor to electric performance models for the company. A lot of technology and research that has gone into this vehicle and the kind of records that have been achieved gives the engineers the confidence to bring this into a series production model. Electric performance models are something that we will be coming up with in time," he said.

The concept therefore serves as a showcase for technologies that could eventually make their way into future series-production AMG models.

Mercedes-Benz: Network Expansion and Future Plans

Sissing also highlighted Mercedes-Benz’s intention to become more accessible to customers across India. While the company has already expanded its reach through its aftersales network, it plans to continue moving closer to customers in markets with significant potential.

“We would always expand to where the potential is because the customers are buying in the major cities but don’t reside there," Sissing said.

The strategy reflects the changing nature of luxury car ownership in India, where customers increasingly reside outside traditional metropolitan hubs despite purchasing vehicles in major cities. In addition, Mercedes-Benz recently introduced the first AI-powered vehicle scanner in the Indian market along with its 14th retail outlet in Mumbai.

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Mercedes-Benz Product Offensive in India

Mercedes-Benz is also preparing for a significant product offensive in India, with plans to introduce 12 new products in the market, including the upcoming GLB EV.

However, Sissing emphasised that the company’s focus will remain firmly centred on its luxury portfolio. Globally, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce around 40 products over the next 18 months, with the upcoming launches spanning multiple segments.

“We are on the product offensive with 40 odd products globally in the next 18 months. We are focused across the luxury lines. BEVs have really been a pillar of strength for us in the last two years, but the lineup offensive would cut across categories while playing to our strengths," he said.

With the AMG Concept GTXX showcasing the brand’s future electric performance direction and the new Gurugram studio strengthening customer accessibility, Mercedes-Benz is looking to expand both its product portfolio and retail presence in India.

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