Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 PRO launched at 3 crore. Bookings open

After a five-year absence from the Indian market, Mercedes-AMG’s flagship grand tourer is back. The arrival of the second-generation AMG GT in India marks a significant milestone, reintroducing the high-performance coupe that had exited the country in 2020 following the discontinuation of the first-gen model. The luxury manufacturer has brought in the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro. They are priced at ₹3 crore and ₹3.65 crore respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Bookings are currently open for both variants. While deliveries for the AMG GT 63 are slated for Q4 2025, the Pro variant will reach customers early next year.

Globally unveiled in August 2023, the new AMG GT brings with it a host of updates that go beyond just cosmetic changes. Unlike the earlier iteration, which was a strict two-seater, the latest model adopts a more practical 2+2 seating configuration. Its overall dimensions have grown noticeably—182 mm longer, 45 mm wider, and 66 mm taller—resulting in a roomier cabin and improved road presence. The wheelbase, extended by 70 mm, contributes to better passenger space and improved ride comfort.

The second-gen GT 63 adopts a 2+2 seating configuration alongside a 70 mm longer wheelbase that allows for enhanced interior comfort.

Design-wise, the second-gen GT continues to carry the DNA of its predecessor with subtle aerodynamic enhancements and modernised lighting elements. While the profile remains unmistakably AMG GT, the updates lend it a more mature and versatile persona. The interior has also seen a significant overhaul with a new AMG-spec steering wheel, sculpted sport seats with integrated headrests, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the AMG GT 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 585 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The powertrain is coupled with a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 315 km/h, showcasing serious performance credentials.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro

The GT 63 Pro is the performance-oriented version that gets the AMG Aerodynamic Package as standard while stripping off the rear seats.

For those seeking an even more performance-oriented version, Mercedes-AMG has introduced the GT 63 Pro. This is a track-ready version that gets the AMG Aerodynamic Package as standard and retains only the front row seats. This variant features a more potent tune of the same V8 engine, now delivering 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque. While the 0-100 km/h time remains nearly identical at 3.1 seconds, the Pro version is 0.5 seconds quicker in the 0-200 km/h sprint, achieving it in 10.9 seconds. Its top speed is also marginally higher at 317 km/h.

Mechanical and aerodynamic improvements further differentiate the GT 63 Pro. It receives better cooling systems, revised aerodynamics, larger brakes, lightweight wheels, and upgraded tires. The downforce at the rear has been increased by 15 kg, while front-end lift is reduced by 30 kg, enhancing high-speed stability and handling precision.

