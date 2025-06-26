HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Amg Gt Xx Concept Unveiled With 360 Kmph Top Speed

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX Concept unveiled with 360 kmph top speed

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2025, 17:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT XX, an electric concept car featuring a tri-motor system for 1,360 hp. Designed for high performance and sustainability, it incorporates advanced battery technology and unique aesthetics.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GT XX, its first electric concept, featuring a tri-motor setup with 1,360 hp. The advanced design includes a 114 kWh battery, ultra-fast charging, and sustainable materials, previewing the upcoming electric GT set for production in 2026.
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GT XX, its first electric concept, featuring a tri-motor setup with 1,360 hp. The advanced design includes a 114 kWh battery, ultra-fast charging, and sustainable materials, previewing the upcoming electric GT set for production in 2026.
Get Launch Updates on
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe arrow icon
Notify me

Mercedes‑AMG has officially unveiled the GT XX, marking a pivotal moment as its first-ever purpose‑built electric concept. Revealed on June 25, 2025, this four-door GT is not merely a design exercise—it previews the automaker’s first production model built from the ground up on the dedicated AMG.EA skateboard architecture.

Powertrain: Thrilling Electric Performance

At the heart of the GT XX sits a tri-motor setup co-developed with YASA, featuring three axial-flux electric motors—two at the rear and one upfront. This compact yet potent configuration delivers a staggering 1,360  hp, propelling the GT XX to speeds north of 360 km/h (223 mph).

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt Coupe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 63.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg S 63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.30 - 3.80 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.88 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon107.8 kWh Range Icon526 km
₹ 2.45 Cr
Compare
View Offers

The rear motors, oil-cooled and packaged with a planetary gearset and SiC inverters, handle most driving scenarios, while the front motor assists during high demand or slippery conditions.

Axial-flux motors offer significantly higher power density—claiming to be three times more compact and energy-efficient than traditional radial-flux alternatives. Their lighter, smaller footprint is key to sustained performance with repeatable output—a crucial advantage for high-performance EVs.

Mercedes-Benz is using an 800-volt system for the GTXX.
Mercedes-Benz is using an 800-volt system for the GTXX.

Next-Gen Battery & Ultra-Fast Charging

The GT XX employs a cutting-edge 114 kWh battery utilizing tall, slim NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cells enclosed in aluminium casings. Each cell is individually cooled via direct-contact liquid channels—enhancing thermal stability under load.

Operating on an 800-volt system, it supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 850 kW. This capability translates into approximately 400 km (250 miles) of range in just five minutes—where compatible high-power infrastructure is available.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz rethinks EV plans, will retain combustion engines due to slower adoption

Design: Retro-Tech with Futuristic Flair

Visually, the GT XX merges nostalgic cues from the iconic Mercedes C111 concepts of the ’60s in its “sunset beam orange" finish, with modern aerodynamics. It sports a sculpted fastback silhouette, a concave Panamericana grille flanked by auxiliary LED lamps, and a drag coefficient of just 0.198—an impressive feat for a performance EV

High on Features:

There are illuminated sills with electroluminescent “MBUX Fluid Light Paint" that glow and indicate charging status. Then there are 21-inch wheels with aerodynamic blades to balance cooling needs and drag efficiency. The rear panel is embedded with over 700 RGB LEDs (“MBUX Fluid Light Panel") for light animations or communications. Headlight cavities that double as exterior speaker enclosures for a synthetic V‑8 exhaust sound design—adding AMG’s iconic auditory signature to the electric era.

The interior of the GTXX looks very futuristic with dual screens and a new steering wheel.
The interior of the GTXX looks very futuristic with dual screens and a new steering wheel.

Interior & Materials: Sport Meets Sustainability

Inside, the GT XX delivers a cockpit geared toward spirited driving with racing-style carbon-fibre seats integrated into the rear bulkhead, exposed structural components, and high-voltage inspired piping. Dual floating screens include a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch infotainment panel running MB.OS, featuring AMG-specific UX and paddle shifters for regenerative control.

Sustainable materials are a highlight: door trims utilize biotech-silk alternatives; seat surfaces feature leather substitutes derived from recycled GT3 tyres; and even the interior surfaces repurpose racing waste—a marriage of AMG’s performance ethos and eco-conscious innovation

Road to Production: What Comes Next

Mercedes-AMG aims to begin production of its first electric GT as early as 2026, with the GT XX concept serving as a preview of the successor to the GT 4-Door Coupé.

Its advanced motor, battery, and design technologies will likely trickle down, positioning it to directly compete with rivals like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Lucid Air Sapphire.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2025, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes AMG AMG GT XX electric vehicles electric cars EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.