Hero Electric Dash Variants Hero Electric Dash price starts at ₹ 50,000 and goes up to ₹ 62,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Dash comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Dash's top variant is Li.

2 Variant s Available

Dash La ₹50,000* 25 kmph 60 km/charge Dash Li ₹62,000* 25 kmph 60 km/charge