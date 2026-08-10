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DISCONTINUED

HERO ELECTRIC Dash

₹50,000 - 62,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Electric Dash is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Hero Electric Dash Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

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DashvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

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Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
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Ampere Reo

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Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

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Ola Electric Gig

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Hero Electric Dash Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Dash SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Dash Variants

Hero Electric Dash price starts at ₹ 50,000 and goes up to ₹ 62,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Dash comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Dash's top variant is Li.
2 Variants Available
Dash La
₹50,000*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Dash Li
₹62,000*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Electric Dash Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric Dash
Ampere Reo Li Plus
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Hero Electric Dash comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Dash
Hero Electric Dash image
Rs. 50,000Onwards--Scooters77 KgDrumDrumAlloy60 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWDashVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWDashVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WDashVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WDashVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WDashVSGig

Hero Electric Dash Images

Hero Electric Dash Image 1
Hero Electric Dash Image 2
Hero Electric Dash Image 3
Hero Electric Dash Image 4
Hero Electric Dash Image 5
Hero Electric Dash Image 6

News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
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10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Hero Electric Dash Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity28 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60 Km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hrs
Max Speed25 Kmph
View all Dash specs and features

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