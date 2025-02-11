Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon: Check out this limited-edition collector's dream motorcycle

Royal Enfield recently teamed up with Icon Motorsports to unveil the limited-edition Shotgun 650 Icon. This special edition is limited to just 100 units worldwide, with only 25 reserved for the Indian market. Here are five key highlights that make the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition stand out:

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon special edition bike is likely to attract the attention of bike enthusiasts and motorcycle collectors who are looki

1 Limited units The Shotgun 650 Icon Edition is a highly exclusive model with only 100 units being produced globally. For Indian buyers, just 25 units have been allocated, making this bike a collector’s item. Interested customers can register for the purchase exclusively on the Royal Enfield app with allocations happening on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to its exclusivity, the demand for this motorcycle is expected to be high and enthusiasts are advised to act quickly.

2 Triple-tone paint scheme The most striking feature of the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition is its eye-catching three-tone colour scheme. The combination of white, blue, and red gives it a distinctive look, further accentuated by specially painted components. The blue shock absorber springs, gold wheels, red seat, and retro graphics add to its aesthetic appeal. The inspiration for this colour scheme comes from Icon Motorsports’ custom build, which was showcased at the 2024 edition of EICMA and later at Motoverse 2024.

3 Special edition jackets Adding to its exclusivity, each buyer of the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition will receive a special Icon Slabtown Intercept RE jacket. This premium riding jacket is colour-coordinated with the motorcycle, making it a unique perk for owners of this limited-edition bike. The jacket not only complements the bike’s aesthetics but also offers premium comfort and protection, making it a desirable addition for any motorcycle enthusiast.

4 Specifications Underneath the striking paintwork, the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition retains the same mechanical setup as the standard Shotgun 650. It is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47bhp and 52.3Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 240kg, ensuring a solid road presence and stability. The engine is known for its refined performance and smooth power delivery, making it an excellent option for both city riding and long highway cruises. The Shotgun 650 features a comfortable riding posture, designed for both short and extended rides, ensuring an engaging yet relaxed experience.

5 Pricing and availability The Shotgun 650 Icon Edition is priced at ₹4.25 lakh, which is ₹66,000 higher than the standard Shotgun 650 priced at ₹3.59 lakh. Given its limited availability and premium design elements, the higher price tag adds to its exclusivity. In addition to the unique styling and premium accessories, buyers are also investing in a bike that holds potential collector value due to its rarity.

