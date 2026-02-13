TVS Ronin stars at Rann Utsav with custom desert-themed build

The TVS Ronin took centre stage at the Rann Utsav as TVS Motor Company returned to the festival in Gujarat for the second consecutive year, bringing more than 100 riders to the Rann of Kutch for community rides and on-ground experiences.

A specially modified TVS Ronin was unveiled as part of the Rann Utsav Custom Series. Designed around the theme of exploration, the motorcycle rides on dual-purpose tyres and is equipped with a redesigned front mudguard and a reinforced rear rack with modular luggage. It further featured leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions and a gradient paint finish reflecting the desert landscape.

The Ronin was one of five customised motorcycles presented at the event, including TVS Apache RTR 200, TVS Apache RTR 310 and TVS Apache RR 310. These were developed in collaboration with Eimor Customs, featuring hand-painted bodywork inspired by the salt flats and skies of the Rann, along with laser-cut badges marking them as part of a limited series.

The event also marked the first West Chapter ride of the TVS Apache Owners Group and the TVS Ronin CuLT community. Held in Bhuj on February 13, the event saw riders travel from Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad to the Rann, with additional participants from countries such as Italy and Mexico. The group undertook a two-day ride across highways and rural routes leading to the salt plains of the Rann.

As part of the showcase, TVS set up a Premium Arena featuring motorcycles, race machines, accessories and merchandise. The activities included TVS Apache Pro Performance stunt showcases, flat track training sessions on the TVS Ronin Drift-R, freestyle motocross displays by TVS Racing, adventure riding sessions on the TVS Apache RTX, and a dedicated women’s Drift-R championship.

