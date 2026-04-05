Triumph Bonneville-style 400cc motorcycle spotted undisguised ahead of debut

Triumph ’s upcoming Bonneville-inspired 400cc motorcycle has been spotted without camouflage, revealing its design and key hardware changes for the first time. The new model, expected to be called the Bonneville 400, adopts styling cues from larger Bonneville motorcycles.

It features a metal fuel tank, a round headlamp, and a long single-piece seat. The overall stance leans towards a classic roadster look, marking a shift from the sportier appearance of existing 400cc models. Wire-spoke wheels, a redesigned radiator grille, and an underbelly guard further underline its retro character.

Also Read : One-off Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Race DGR Edition unveiled

First Bonneville-style 400

This is the first instance of a Bonneville-inspired motorcycle built on the 400cc platform developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. The segment positioning suggests it will compete with models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa Jawa. The move broadens Triumph’s small-capacity lineup, which currently includes modern-styled offerings.

Key hardware changes

Two notable changes stand out. The motorcycle uses dual rear shock absorbers instead of the monoshock setup seen on other 400cc Triumph models. This shift may alter ride characteristics and visual appeal. The swingarm appears revised to suit the new suspension layout.

Another change is at the front, where the disc brake is now positioned on the right side of the wheel. Existing Triumph 400cc models use a left-mounted front disc. A new instrument cluster is also visible, though its functionality is not yet confirmed.

Also Read : Triumph Daytona 660 grows sportier for 2026 with new colours and updated hardware

Engine and performance

The engine is expected to remain the same unit used in the Speed 400. It produces 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. However, minor tuning adjustments could be introduced to better match the motorcycle’s relaxed, retro-focused character.

Positioning and next steps

Triumph is also preparing smaller 350cc models aimed at lower tax brackets, but this 400cc Bonneville-style motorcycle signals continued expansion of the current platform.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: