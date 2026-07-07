Triumph 400 lineup prices hiked, range now starts at ₹2.09 lakh

British automaker Triumph has increased the prices of its 400 lineup, with the starting ex-showroom price of the range now starting at ₹2.09 lakh. The motorcycles in the 400 lineup include Speed T4 , Speed 400 , Tracker 400 , Scrambler 400X, Scrambler 400XC and Thruxton 400. Additionally, the lineup underwent a price hike just over a month ago, making it the second price hike after the 350cc engines were introduced to the Triumph 400 bike lineup.

Triumph has increased prices across its 400 motorcycle range for the second time since introducing 350cc engines. Prices now start at ₹ 2.09 lakh, with hikes ranging from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 10,000

Triumph Speed T4 Price Hike

The entry-level bike in the Triumph 400 lineup, the Speed T4, gets a price hike of ₹10,000 to ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine producing 28.6 bhp and 31 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400 Price Hike

The Triumph Speed 400 gets a price of ₹6,000 from ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, it is powered by the same 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine; however, it produces a higher output of 36.4 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Tracker 400 Price Hike

The Triumph Tracker 400, which is the latest addition to the lineup, gets a price hike of ₹3,000 to ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by the same 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, it produces 39.45 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Scrambler 400X Price Hike

The Triumph Scrambler received a price hike of ₹6,000 to ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400X is powered by the 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, which produces 36.4 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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Triumph Thruxton 400 Price Hike

The Triumph Thruxton 400 has seen a price hike of ₹5,000 to ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by the same 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, it has the same tune as the Tracker 400, producing 39.45 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Scrambler 400XC Price Hike

The Triumph Scrambler 400XC has witnessed a price hike of ₹5,000 to ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400XC boasts the same platform as the Scrambler 400X, with the major differences being spoke wheels, aesthetic changes including stickers and colour options, among others. It is powered by the same 349cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, which produces 36.4 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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