Ola S1 vs S1 Pro electric scooters: Features, specifications and prices compared

Ola Electric announced the launch of the new S1 electric scooter in the Indian market on August 15th. The scooter has been offered in two trims - the base S1 and higher-spec S1 Pro. While both the trims look alike and share a similar set of features, they vary in terms of specifications, performance, equipment level and pricing.

Here's how both the scooter variants compare on paper:

Pricing: The entry-level pricing for the Ola S1 electric scooter starts from ₹ 85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the higher-spec S1 Pro model has been priced at ₹ 1,10,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Battery/Motor configuration: While the base S1 model features a 2.98 kWh battery pack, the S1 Pro packs a bigger 3.97kWh of battery capacity. The S1 is rated to deliver a full charge range of 121 km, and the S1 Pro is capable of delivering 181 km of range on a single charge. Both the models come with Ola's proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) which works actively to monitor the battery for optimal durability, performance, range and safety. The charging time consumed by the smaller S1 is 4 hours 48 mins when using a standard home charger, on the other hand, the S1 Pro consumes 6 hours 30 mins.

Performance: The S1 is rated for a top speed of 90 kmph, while the bigger S1 Pro is capable of attaining a top speed of 120 kmph. The base trim is rated to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.6 seconds, while the higher-spec trim attains this speed in just 3.0 seconds. The company offers three riding modes (Normal, Sport and Hyper) on the S1 Pro, but the base trim only gets Normal and Sport modes.

Features: The common features on both trims include a full LED lighting package and a 7.0-inch touch display with navigation. This display is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and is supported by WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. While the S1 Pro gets features such as Cruise Control, Voice Assist and Hill Hold, the base trim remains devoid of these features.