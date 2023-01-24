Jawa 42 Tawang Edition launched, limited to just 100 units

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new special edition of the Jawa 42 motorcycle. It is called Jawa 42 Tawang Edition and is exclusive to customers from Arunachal Pradesh and the neighbouring region. However, it is limited to just 100 units and is already sold out. The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs ₹20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42 in Arunachal Pradesh.

For the additional money, the customer gets a bronze medallion, a customized helmet and a riding jacket. Accessories like a headlight grille, bar-end mirrors, rear grab rail, and crash guard are also bundled with this special edition.

The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. Jawa says that the Tawang Edition takes inspiration from Lungta, the mythical wind horse, which is part of legends from this region and symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. The motorcycle features a Lungta motif on the fuel tank and front fender along with inscriptions inspired by the region across body panels all around. Every motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units.

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to just 100 units.

Jawa has not made any mechanical changes. So, it retains the 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 26.95 bhp and a peak torque output of 26.84 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Marking this occasion, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “As motorcyclists, we have been in love with the breath-taking vistas and amazing roads that Arunachal has to offer. The rich culture and the associated legends make the ride enriching and that’s exactly what we’re honouring with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. The Lungta signifies well-being, and we wish riding here to be a fulfilling experience for everyone. The rewards of riding hidden in every corner makes this a paradise for every Jawa and Yezdi rider in the country."

The special edition motorcycle was unveiled at the Torgya Festival in Tawang by Mr Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Sonam Chombay, Commissioner to CM and Mr Oken Tayeng, Chairman – Adventure Tour Operator Association of India, NE Chapter. The officials also handed over special edition motorcycles to select customers.

