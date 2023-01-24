HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Jawa 42 Tawang Edition Launched, Limited To Just 100 Units

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition launched, limited to just 100 units

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new special edition of the Jawa 42 motorcycle. It is called Jawa 42 Tawang Edition and is exclusive to customers from Arunachal Pradesh and the neighbouring region. However, it is limited to just 100 units and is already sold out. The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs 20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42 in Arunachal Pradesh.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jawa has not made any mechanical changes to the 42 Tawang Edition.
Jawa has not made any mechanical changes to the 42 Tawang Edition.
Jawa has not made any mechanical changes to the 42 Tawang Edition.
Jawa has not made any mechanical changes to the 42 Tawang Edition.

For the additional money, the customer gets a bronze medallion, a customized helmet and a riding jacket. Accessories like a headlight grille, bar-end mirrors, rear grab rail, and crash guard are also bundled with this special edition.

The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. Jawa says that the Tawang Edition takes inspiration from Lungta, the mythical wind horse, which is part of legends from this region and symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. The motorcycle features a Lungta motif on the fuel tank and front fender along with inscriptions inspired by the region across body panels all around. Every motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units.

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to just 100 units.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to just 100 units.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to just 100 units.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to just 100 units.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
293 cc
₹1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar Rs400
373.2 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Intruder 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250
249 cc | Petrol
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Jawa Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Jawa
293 cc
₹1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Jawa has not made any mechanical changes. So, it retains the 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 26.95 bhp and a peak torque output of 26.84 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Marking this occasion, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “As motorcyclists, we have been in love with the breath-taking vistas and amazing roads that Arunachal has to offer. The rich culture and the associated legends make the ride enriching and that’s exactly what we’re honouring with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. The Lungta signifies well-being, and we wish riding here to be a fulfilling experience for everyone. The rewards of riding hidden in every corner makes this a paradise for every Jawa and Yezdi rider in the country."

Also Read : Jawa 42 Bobber first ride review: Most affordable bobber that you can buy

The special edition motorcycle was unveiled at the Torgya Festival in Tawang by Mr Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Sonam Chombay, Commissioner to CM and Mr Oken Tayeng, Chairman – Adventure Tour Operator Association of India, NE Chapter. The officials also handed over special edition motorcycles to select customers.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Jawa Jawa 42
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally
Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet
Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet
Porsche delivered 779 cars in India in 2022, over 50% demand for Cayenne
Porsche delivered 779 cars in India in 2022, over 50% demand for Cayenne

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city