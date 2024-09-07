Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for

Classic Legends has expanded its Jawa 42 portfolio of motorcycles with the launch of the 42 FJ, as a tribute to František Janeček, the founder of Jawa in Czechoslovakia. This is the third model in the Jawa 42 range after the standard 42 and the 42 Bobber.

Although the 42 FJ retains the same legendary silhouette and retro appeal as the Jawa 42, it has a unique character of its own, courtesy of the change in the features list comprising mostly mechanical changes. While retaining the look of its predecessor, there are several upgrades behind those familiar panels that enhance the riding experience. Here are the key differences between the new Jawa 42 FJ and the recently updated Jawa 42.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Dimensions

Except for minor differences in dimensions, the overall footprint of the Jawa 42 FJ remains similar to the standard Jawa 42. It gets a seat height of 790 mm, slightly higher than the standard 42, which measures 788 mm. The fuel tank capacity has reduced to a 12-litre unit from the standard 42's 13.2-litre fuel tank. Both the models come with the same claimed weight of 184 kg, but the 42 FJ is given dry, without fuel. Perhaps the most relevant difference between the 42 and the 42 FJ is its longer wheelbase. At 1,440 mm, it is 71 mm longer than the standard 42.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Specs

Despite featuring a very similar dual-cradle frame, the Jawa 42 FJ gets more performance-oriented suspension. While the regular Jawa 42 uses 35 mm telescopic forks up front, the 42 FJ gets a bigger 41 mm unit. More material on that fork does suggest more rigidity and perhaps sharper handling.

Both models have twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back; again the 42 FJ gets an edge due to its 5-step preload adjustability that enables the rider to dial in the perfect suspension sag depending on his weight or riding style to optimise comfort and handling, solo or two-up.

Braking systems also highlight the other big difference between the motorcycles. First, the 42 FJ gets a larger 320mm front disc brake compared to the standard 42's 280mm unit. The rear disc size is the same on both at 240mm, but the 42 FJ features floating callipers for better heat dissipation and, in theory at least, more consistent braking performance.

All 42 FJ variants also get dual-channel ABS as standard, adding to the safety front. This advanced braking setup is available only on higher variants of the standard 42.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Powertrain

The Jawa 42 FJ gets the bigger 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill churning out 29 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The standard Jawa 42 continues using the 294.72 cc 'J Panther' engine churning out 26.9 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Features

While both the Jawa 42 FJ and the standard Jawa 42 get similar features like a round fully-digital instrument console and a USB charging port, the former gets a few more. Where the 42 FJ scores over others is in the all-LED lighting and turn indicators that make for better visibility and add a dash of modernity to the bike.

