Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at 1.99 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new iteration based on the 42 motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 brings new styling and a bigger engine, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from October 2. The new 42 FJ 350 is different in styling and mechanicals from the recently updated Jawa 42, with the former borrowing the new 334 cc motor from the Jawa 350.

New Jawa 42 FJ 350

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets more aggressive styling than the standard 42. The tear-drop fuel tank is prominent with the bold ‘Jawa’ lettering. The side panels and fenders have been carried over from the standard version, but the seat design is new, and so is the handlebar position The ergonomics have been revised for a slightly dedicated riding posture. The bike uses different alloy wheels with a machined finish. Moreover, there are upswept exhausts and an off-set fuel tank cap.

Jawa 42 FJ 350 Features

On the feature front, the new 42 FJ 350 gets an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch.

Jawa 42 FJ 350 Specifications

The new 42 FJ 350 gets the upgraded 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Jawa 350. The new engine saw major improvements in NVH levels and performance. It also gets a better thermal management unit than the older model. The unit churns out 22 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear with preload adjustability. The braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

