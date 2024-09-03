HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Jawa 42 Fj 350 Launched In India, Priced At 1.99 Lakh

Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at 1.99 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2024, 14:56 PM
  • The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 is different in styling and mechanicals from the recently updated Jawa 42 and brings a new iteration to the Jawa-Yezdi family.
Jawa 42 FJ 350
Jawa 42 FJ 350
Jawa 42 FJ 350 shares its underpinnings with the Jawa 42 and it uses the engine from the Jawa 350.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new iteration based on the 42 motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 brings new styling and a bigger engine, with prices starting at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from October 2. The new 42 FJ 350 is different in styling and mechanicals from the recently updated Jawa 42, with the former borrowing the new 334 cc motor from the Jawa 350.

New Jawa 42 FJ 350

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets more aggressive styling than the standard 42. The tear-drop fuel tank is prominent with the bold ‘Jawa’ lettering. The side panels and fenders have been carried over from the standard version, but the seat design is new, and so is the handlebar position The ergonomics have been revised for a slightly dedicated riding posture. The bike uses different alloy wheels with a machined finish. Moreover, there are upswept exhausts and an off-set fuel tank cap.

Jawa 42 FJ 350 Features

On the feature front, the new 42 FJ 350 gets an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose

Jawa 42 FJ 350 Specifications

The new 42 FJ 350 gets the upgraded 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Jawa 350. The new engine saw major improvements in NVH levels and performance. It also gets a better thermal management unit than the older model. The unit churns out 22 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear with preload adjustability. The braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 14:56 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa 42 Jawa Jawa Motorcycles Jawa Yezdi 42 FJ 350

