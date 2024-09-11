Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specs and features comparison

Honda has been leading the scooter segment in the Indian market with the Activa for a long time now. Hero MotoCorp did try with the Destini 125 but they were unsuccessful. Instead, the TVS Jupiter 125 was able to gather some attention and take market share but the same could not be said for the Destini 125. However, now Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps of the new-generation Destini 125 which will be going directly against the Honda Activa 125. Here is a quick spec comparison between the two scooters.

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specs

Both scooters use a 125 cc air-cooled engine. The Activa produces 8.19 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm. On the other hand, the Destini 125 puts out 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Hardware

The Destini 125 and the Activa 125 use an undertone chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a spring hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Honda is offering pre-load adjustability for three steps.

Honda Activa 125 uses a 90/90 tyre in the front and a 90/100 tyre at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 190 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. Then there is the Destini 125, which also uses a 90/90 and a 100/80 tyre at the rear. However, Activa uses a 12-inch and 10-inch at the rear whereas Destini gets 12-inch wheels at both ends. Braking duties on the Destini 125 disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Both scooters get a Combi-braking system as a safety net.

