Enthusiasts watch out! These 5 upcoming bikes in India are built for riding thrills

The performance-focused motorcycle market in India has been on the rise over the past few years, with steady growth driven by enthusiast interest, greater brand participation, and a wider array of machines and displacements to choose from. From quarter-litre sportbikes to full-blown litre-class machines, this market is now home to a wide range of models catering to different riding styles and budgets.

With more launches expected before the end of 2025, there’s never been a better time to be a motorcycle enthusiast in India. Whether you are a serious collector or a first-time buyer, these five upcoming motorcycles will surely fit your bill:

Hero Karizma XMR 250:

The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 features integrated winglets in its fairing. It also packs a bigger engine with 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm on offer.

Hero has been updating its premium range with the recent launches of the Xpulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R, and the manufacturer will be following up with the Karizma XMR 250. The upcoming quarter-litre sportbike has been on the radar since it was first unveiled at the EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. It will carry an all-new design and updated bodywork, with sharper lines and an aggressive fairing design compared to the outgoing XMR 210.

It will be powered by the newly built 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine that drives the Xtreme 250R. This motor is rated at 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The XMR 250 is built around a trellis frame with USD front forks and a rear monoshock, and there are disc brakes at both ends, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS. The bike further features a TFT instrument dashboard, a height-adjustable clip-on handlebar, a lap timer, and a drag timer.

Triumph Thruxton 400:

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will be a global offering, expected to debut in November 2025.

Triumph is gearing up to expand its entry-level 400 cc lineup with the upcoming Thurxton 400. Spied testing on Indian roads multiple times over the year, it is expected to debut sometime around November 2025. This is the cafe-racer iteration of the existing Speed 400, set to revive the Thruxton nameplate after being discontinued in 2024. The motorcycle features a bullet-style semi-fairing fitted onto the Speed 400’s body, alongside clip-on handlebars and a bubble visor.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will be powered by the same 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this motor delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The cafe racer will be built around the chassis and hardware setup of the Speed 400, but is expected to feature adjustments to the rake and trail for a different riding experience. On the feature front, it is expected to retain the Speed 400’s tech suite, including the analogue-digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, and dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will be underpinned by an all-new frame and subframe that can house the larger engine.

Royal Enfield has been upgrading its parallel-twin-powered middleweight motorcycle lineup, and to this end, it is currently working on the Himalayan 750. The upcoming adventure tourer will likely be officially unveiled in November 2025 at this year’s EICMA show and will debut as the enhanced, larger capacity version of the popular Himalayan 450. It gets an identical design while carrying a larger half-fairing, fuel tank, a taller windscreen, and an upswept exhaust.

The Himalayan 750 is expected to be powered by an air/oil-cooled engine with a larger capacity than the current 648 cc unit in Royal Enfield’s big bike lineup. The current motor makes 46.7 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, and the upgraded version should pack more punch in comparison.

The new Himalayan will be underpinned by an all-new frame and subframe that can accommodate the bigger powerplant. The tourer will be held up by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, with longer travel at both ends. The bike will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels fitted with twin discs at the front and a single rear disc.

All-new Norton V4:

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its premium range in India by the end of 2025, with all three models to be brought over as CBUs. The brand is currently testing its V4 superbike, to be launched as the next generation of the existing V4SV. The Norton V4 will carry a host of changes, including a sharper design with sleek LEDs and an underbelly exhaust.

The bike is expected to be powered by the same 72-degree 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine that makes 185 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

The Norton V4 will employ a new main frame with Ohlins-sourced suspension units and the top-spec Brembo Hyure monobloc calipers. It will further feature a new, beefy single-sided swingarm. The bike’s feature suite should include a six-axis IMU, riding modes, adjustable traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2:

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets an aluminium monocoque chassis that weighs just four kg.

The latest iteration of the Ducati Panigale V2 was globally debuted at EICMA 2024 and is expected to hit Indian shores by the end of 2025. The Italian supersport gets lighter with a new V2 engine and an updated design with significant changes. Designed from scratch, the V2 takes on style cues from the flagship 2025 Panigale V4, currently sold in India.

It is powered by the all-new 890 cc, 90-degree V-twin engine that makes 35 bhp less than the outgoing model, but is also considerably lighter. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), the bike makes 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm and ditches desmodromic valves for conventional valve springs.

The bike is built around a cast aluminium monocoque chassis with USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable, and uses a double-sided swingarm for better power delivery. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 320 mm discs up front and a single 265 mm disc at the rear. The feature list is vast, with a new TFT display, multiple riding modes, adjustable traction control, engine brake control, and wheelie control.

