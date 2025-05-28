HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motocorp Testing A New Xpulse Motorcycle In India. What's Brewing?

New Hero adventure motorcycle testing in India, possibly Xpulse 160 on card

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2025, 08:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp is testing a new adventure motorcycle on the Indian roads, which could be an updated Xpulse 160.
Xpulse
Hero XPulse 210 may get a smaller sibling soon, in the form of a Xpulse 160.
Xpulse
Hero XPulse 210 may get a smaller sibling soon, in the form of a Xpulse 160.
View Personalised Offers on
Hero XPulse 200 4V arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hero MotoCorp is testing a new Xpulse motorcycle on the Indian roads, which has started fuelling speculation that the adventure motorcycle range will soon get an updated model. The heavily camouflaged prototype has sparked speculations about the motorcycle. It could be an updated version of the Xpulse 200 4V or an entirely new and smaller Xpulse 160 influenced by the Xtreme 160R.

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed anything about the upcoming Xpulse motorcycle. However, with the images of the test mule surfacing online, the speculations about it are growing.

New Hero Xpulse in the block

The prototype spotted on the Indian road reveals that the motorcycle comes with a tail section that closely resembles that of the new Hero Xpulse 210. The fuel tank looks different, while the tank shrouds appear to be longer, hinting towards a more compact form factor. However, the radiator is absent, which suggests that this motorcycle may not be the Xpulse 200 4V, which features oil cooling technology. Also, the test mule hints at a smaller engine block, potentially the same 163 cc motor that works in the Xtreme 160R. This is what is brewing the speculation that the upcoming model would be an Xpulse 160, inspired by the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Engine Icon199.6 cc Mileage Icon36 kmpl
₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xpulse 210 (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc Mileage Icon37.5 kmpl
₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R
Engine Icon163.2 cc Mileage Icon46 kmpl
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Nt1100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda NT1100
Engine Icon1084 cc
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp entered the adventure motorcycle segment for the first time with the Impulse 150. The homegrown two-wheeler giant discontinued the Impulse 150 back in 2014 owing to a lack of demand. However, this laid the groundwork for the Xpulse range that was introduced later.

Once the new Xpulse motorcycle reaches the market, it could come as a spiritual successor to the Impulse 150. A new and smaller Xpulse could cater to the riders seeking an affordable entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle.

Considering the test mule is possibly powered by the 163 cc engine that works in the Hero Xtreme 160R, it is suitable for urban commuting, but may seem underpowered for some serious off-roading adventure. Interestingly, the 149 cc engine churning out 13 bhp peak power in the Impulse 150 was also considered underpowered in its segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 May 2025, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Xpulse 210 Xpulse 210 Xpulse 200 4V Hero Xpulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle Hero Xtreme 160R Xtreme 160R

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.