Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 and S6 Scrambler spotted at Ladakh

Royal Enfield has started high-altitude testing of their first electric motorcycles, the Flying Flea C6 . While the C6 has been spotted earlier on the Indian as well as global roads, this is the first time that we get a look at the S6 Scrambler on the roads. The brand has already confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 will be launched in the Q4 of FY2026. Manufacturers test out their vehicles in various climatic conditions to assess their performance, which is why the Flying Flea motorcycles are in Ladakh.

The upcoming Flying Flea S6 introduces an electric scrambler within the new vertical. It utilizes the same foundational components as the C6 electric cruiser but will feature distinct mechanical elements. The model will be equipped with upside-down forks, offering 60 per cent more travel compared to the girder forks found on the C6. The motorcycle is fitted with aluminium wire-spoked wheels and dual-purpose tires, along with an enduro-inspired one-piece seat and increased ground clearance. Additionally, the brand has confirmed that the Flying Flea S6 will achieve a faster 0-60 km/h time than the C6.

The organization presently boasts a committed team of more than 200 individuals engaged in the Flying Flea initiative. They have already submitted 45 patents related to this project, and at this time, the electric motorcycle is undergoing various tests. The current strategy for Flying Flea is to introduce electric motorcycles aimed at urban mobility, which will primarily serve city functions and will be designed to be lightweight.

This is the first time that the S6 Scrambler has been spotted on the roads. (Instagram/@tedcode.motodiaries)

Currently, Royal Enfield has yet to determine if the new electric vehicles will utilise the existing dealership network or if new dealerships will be established exclusively for the Flying Flea brand.

The manufacturer has not supplied detailed information regarding the battery and motor specifications of the Flying Flea electric motorcycles; however, it has been confirmed that the motorcycle will feature cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, in addition to various other electronic functionalities. Moreover, it will support charging via a standard household three-pin plug. The motorcycle's design also indicates the integration of contemporary technologies such as LED lighting and a digital display.

The Flying Flea offers five preset riding modes, granting riders a variety of options to select from. Additionally, riders have the ability to customize the combinations of these modes to meet their specific needs and the type of terrain they are navigating. The integrated chipset further enhances functionality by enabling the system to recognize and utilize a mobile phone as a smart key for unlocking and starting the vehicle.

