These are the five best streetfighters you can buy under 20 lakh in India

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is a middleweight naked bike priced at ₹17.44 lakh
Its 659 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine makes 95 bhp and 67 Nm of torque
The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is the most affordable litre-class streetbike at ₹12.35 lakh
It is powered by a 999cc line-four engine that churns out 115 bhp and 107 Nm of torque
The KTM 890 Duke R is an aggressive streetfighter priced at ₹14.50 lakh
Launched in 2021, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is listed for ₹17.95 lakh
It has a 1,160 cc inline-three engine that delivers 177.5 bhp and 125 Nm of torque
The Ducati Streetfighter V2 is the most premium offering on this list, at ₹18.50 lakh
Its 955 cc liquid-cooled V-twin makes 153 bhp and 101.4 Nm of peak torque