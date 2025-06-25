These are the five best streetfighters you can buy under 20 lakh in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 25, 2025

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is a middleweight naked bike priced at 17.44 lakh 

Its 659 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine makes 95 bhp and 67 Nm of torque 

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is the most affordable litre-class streetbike at 12.35 lakh

It is powered by a 999cc line-four engine that churns out 115 bhp and 107 Nm of torque

The KTM 890 Duke R is an aggressive streetfighter priced at 14.50 lakh

Launched in 2021, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is listed for 17.95 lakh 

It has a 1,160 cc inline-three engine that delivers 177.5 bhp and 125 Nm of torque

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 is the most premium offering on this list, at 18.50 lakh

Its 955 cc liquid-cooled V-twin makes 153 bhp and 101.4 Nm of peak torque
