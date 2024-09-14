HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Diavel V4 Ride Review: More Than Just Looks

Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

Ducati Diavel V4
₹25.91 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
4.8 out of 5
VIEW DETAILS
Pros
  • Performance
  • Road presence
  • Easy to manage
Cons
  • Price
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its stunning design and powerful V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 170 bhp and exceptional handling. With advanced
...
Ducati Diavel V4
The Diavel V4 is one of the youngest models in the Ducati's lineup. It was first introduced in 2011 and recently was revamped with the new V4 powertrain that replaced the L-twin engine. 
The Diavel V4 is one of the best looking motorcycle that is currently available in the market. It has a sleek and aggressive design that builds upon its predecessors, with razor-sharp lines, LED lighting, and a muscular stance that commands attention.
The rear quarter of the Diavel undoubtedly presents its most striking angle. It features four side-exiting exhausts and a single-sided swingarm. Enhancing its appeal is the diamond-cut rear wheel, which is fitted with a 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tire, complemented by an elegant LED tail light.
The engine on the Ducati Diavel V4 comes from the Multistrada V4. So, it does not have all-out performance that the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 offers. 
This engine produces nearly 170 bhp and 126 Nm, showcasing exceptional engineering prowess. It possesses a distinct character; while some vibrations are noticeable at lower RPMs, they diminish as the engine reaches higher revs.
The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, and when transitioning from neutral to first gear, a noticeable clunk occurs, causing the entire motorcycle to vibrate. Additionally, the shift from first to second gear is not particularly seamless. However, the bi-directional quickshifter operates smoothly at elevated RPMs.
The engine starts pulling after 3,000 rpm. Below this threshold, it experiences some difficulty and requires additional throttle input. However, upon surpassing the 3,000 rpm mark, a significant surge of torque propels you forward, allowing you to reach high speeds rapidly. The standard exhaust produces a commendable sound, and for those seeking a more pronounced exhaust note, the Akrapovic kit is available.
The tail lamp is one of the most beautiful elements of the Diavel V4 It gets individually placed LED units that form a striking pattern. 
The digital instrument cluster is plenty bright and displays all the vital information. It is configurable and also shifts to a dark theme automatically. The rider can also see the riding mode and the level of electronic aids. 
The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.
View all Images
The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its beautiful design and powerful V4 engine, producing 170 bhp. It offers excellent ride quality and handling, but its thrilling performance requires careful handling from its riders.
The Diavel V4 is one of the youngest models in the Ducati's lineup. It was first introduced in 2011 and recently was revamped with the new V4 powertrain that replaced the L-twin engine. 
1/10
The Diavel V4 is one of the youngest models in the Ducati's lineup. It was first introduced in 2011 and recently was revamped with the new V4 powertrain that replaced the L-twin engine. 
The Diavel V4 is one of the best looking motorcycle that is currently available in the market. It has a sleek and aggressive design that builds upon its predecessors, with razor-sharp lines, LED lighting, and a muscular stance that commands attention.
2/10
The Diavel V4 is one of the best looking motorcycle that is currently available in the market. It has a sleek and aggressive design that builds upon its predecessors, with razor-sharp lines, LED lighting, and a muscular stance that commands attention.
The rear quarter of the Diavel undoubtedly presents its most striking angle. It features four side-exiting exhausts and a single-sided swingarm. Enhancing its appeal is the diamond-cut rear wheel, which is fitted with a 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tire, complemented by an elegant LED tail light.
3/10
The rear quarter of the Diavel undoubtedly presents its most striking angle. It features four side-exiting exhausts and a single-sided swingarm. Enhancing its appeal is the diamond-cut rear wheel, which is fitted with a 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tire, complemented by an elegant LED tail light.
The engine on the Ducati Diavel V4 comes from the Multistrada V4. So, it does not have all-out performance that the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 offers. 
4/10
The engine on the Ducati Diavel V4 comes from the Multistrada V4. So, it does not have all-out performance that the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 offers. 
This engine produces nearly 170 bhp and 126 Nm, showcasing exceptional engineering prowess. It possesses a distinct character; while some vibrations are noticeable at lower RPMs, they diminish as the engine reaches higher revs.
5/10
This engine produces nearly 170 bhp and 126 Nm, showcasing exceptional engineering prowess. It possesses a distinct character; while some vibrations are noticeable at lower RPMs, they diminish as the engine reaches higher revs.
The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, and when transitioning from neutral to first gear, a noticeable clunk occurs, causing the entire motorcycle to vibrate. Additionally, the shift from first to second gear is not particularly seamless. However, the bi-directional quickshifter operates smoothly at elevated RPMs.
6/10
The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, and when transitioning from neutral to first gear, a noticeable clunk occurs, causing the entire motorcycle to vibrate. Additionally, the shift from first to second gear is not particularly seamless. However, the bi-directional quickshifter operates smoothly at elevated RPMs.
The engine starts pulling after 3,000 rpm. Below this threshold, it experiences some difficulty and requires additional throttle input. However, upon surpassing the 3,000 rpm mark, a significant surge of torque propels you forward, allowing you to reach high speeds rapidly. The standard exhaust produces a commendable sound, and for those seeking a more pronounced exhaust note, the Akrapovic kit is available.
7/10
The engine starts pulling after 3,000 rpm. Below this threshold, it experiences some difficulty and requires additional throttle input. However, upon surpassing the 3,000 rpm mark, a significant surge of torque propels you forward, allowing you to reach high speeds rapidly. The standard exhaust produces a commendable sound, and for those seeking a more pronounced exhaust note, the Akrapovic kit is available.
The tail lamp is one of the most beautiful elements of the Diavel V4 It gets individually placed LED units that form a striking pattern. 
8/10
The tail lamp is one of the most beautiful elements of the Diavel V4 It gets individually placed LED units that form a striking pattern. 
The digital instrument cluster is plenty bright and displays all the vital information. It is configurable and also shifts to a dark theme automatically. The rider can also see the riding mode and the level of electronic aids. 
9/10
The digital instrument cluster is plenty bright and displays all the vital information. It is configurable and also shifts to a dark theme automatically. The rider can also see the riding mode and the level of electronic aids. 
The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.
10/10
The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.

Riding your first Ducati is a special occasion, it is even more special when it is equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine. But what adds icing to the cake is that the motorcycle itself is a Diavel which we think is one of the best-looking motorcycles. As you swing your leg over the Italian-designed bike, anticipation builds. You are a bit nervous because you know how powerful the machine is. The Ducati's distinctive roar echoes through your mind, and you can't help but feel a rush of adrenaline but you need to understand not to take this motorcycle lightly.

Ducati Diavel V4: It is a looker !!

One thing that you would recognize without even starting the engine is the sheer amount of attention that the Diavel gets. People would click pictures, they would follow you, they would stop and then ask you about the motorcycle. And it all makes sense, the Diavel does not look like your traditional motorcycle. It looks like something that is out of this world, the low-slung LED headlamp with intricate details and a projector setup. There are scoops right along the headlamp that help in channelling the airflow. The rider can hold on to that muscular fuel tank and the seat itself is quite comfortable. Ducati has given special attention to the hidden pillion-foot pegs and grabs rails. To access them, one needs to open the rear seat, pull the lever and grab the rails. If you do not want to carry a pillion then Ducati will sell a rear cowl.

Ducati Diavel V4
The Ducati Diavel V4 turns heads everywhere it goes.
Ducati Diavel V4
The Ducati Diavel V4 turns heads everywhere it goes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 25.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
Engine Icon998 cc Mileage Icon13.1 kmpl
₹ 27.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Engine Icon1000.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Norton Commando 961 Sport (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport
Engine Icon961.0 cc Mileage Icon10.0 kmpl
₹ 20.99 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103.0 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 23.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

However, the most beautiful angle of the Diavel is without any doubt the rear quarter. There are four side exiting exhausts, along with a single-sided swingarm. The icing on the cake is the diamond-cut rear wheel which is wrapped in 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 along with that beautiful LED tail light.

Ducati Diavel V4: Stunning powertrain

Recently, Ducati has been plonking its V4 engine into its flagship models and we are glad that they decided to do the same with the Diavel as well. However, it is important to note that this engine comes from Multistrada V4, not the Panigale and Streetfighter which get the full-blown high-performance treatment.

Ducati Diavel V4
The Granturismo engine is shared with Multistrada V4.
Ducati Diavel V4
The Granturismo engine is shared with Multistrada V4.

But still, it puts out almost 170 bhp and 126 Nm and this engine is a marvel of engineering. It has got character, there are a bit of vibrations in the lower rev range but they get smoothed out as you start climbing the rev band. The engine only comes alive after 3,000 rpm. Under it, it does struggle a bit and you will have to give a bit of gas. But once you cross that 3,000 rpm mark, a strong surge of torque comes that pushes you forward and in no time you will be doing illegal speeds. Even the stock exhaust sounds quite good and if you really want a more aggressive exhaust note then you get the Akrapovic kit.

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and when shifting to first from neutral, there is an evident clunk that makes the whole motorcycle shake. Even shifting from first to second gear is not exactly smooth. There is a bi-directional quickshifter which is quite smooth at higher revs. A special mention goes to the way Ducati has tuned the engine braking because several times I didn't have to use brakes much, often the engine braking would be enough to slow down the motorcycle. The engine does come with cylinder deactivation technology but it still heats up in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

(Read more: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at 38.40 lakh, costs more than Toyota Hilux)

Ducati Diavel V4: Ride and handling

The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.

Ducati Diavel V4
The single-sided swingarm along with the wheel design and those quad exhausts look amazing.
Ducati Diavel V4
The single-sided swingarm along with the wheel design and those quad exhausts look amazing.

Even the suspension setup was surprisingly comfortable for our Indian roads. However, you would have to remember the low ground clearance because of which the exhaust can scrape on big speedbreakers. In case, you plan to ride on a race track then the suspension setup can be manually adjusted.

Then there are the brakes, the only thing I have to say about them is that they are the best brakes that I have ever experienced on a motorcycle. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers, along with 330 mm dual discs in the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati Diavel V4: Should you buy it?

Well, if you have around 30 lakh lying around then you should definitely consider buying the Diavel V4. It has the road presence, electronics, performance and a nice ride quality as well. Moreover, Diavel V4 is a motorcycle that is not really practical so buying it would be a decision of the heart than the head. The only thing you should always remember with such a motorcycle is that you gotta respect it because it can snap at you if you are not careful with it.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Multistrada V4 Streetfighter Diavel V4 Ducati India Ducati Diavel V4

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.