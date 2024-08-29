Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at 38.40 lakh, costs more than Toyota Hilux

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has been launched in India at a price of ₹38,40,600 ex-showroom. It is the most expensive Multistrada that is being sold by the manufacturer. The deliveries will begin in early September 2024 across Ducati India’s dealership network.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: Specs

TheDucati Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which produces an impressive 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. This positions the Multistrada V4 RS as the most powerful motorcycle within its category. In comparison, the standard Multistrada V4, featuring the Granturismo engine, generates 170 bhp. Additionally, the RS variant is enhanced by an Akrapovic exhaust system, among other improvements.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: Lighter

Ducati has introduced additional lightweight elements to the Multistrada V4 RS, resulting in a weight reduction of 3 kg compared to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. This motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini and features a titanium subframe that is 2.5 kg lighter than those found on other Multistrada variants. Furthermore, the tail section has been redesigned to eliminate the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket, offering a more streamlined design

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: Hardware

The suspension system is managed by the newly designed 48 mm Ohlins front forks, which are fully adjustable and feature a titanium nitride (TiN) coating, complemented by an Ohlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle is equipped with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, featuring four pistons at the front, paired with dual 330 mm semi-floating disc brakes and a radial master cylinder. The rear braking system utilizes a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc brake. Additionally, the sporty model offers adjustable seat height ranging from 840 mm to 860 mm.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Multistrada V4 RS is born when Superbike meets touring. It’s the pinnacle of the Multistrada V4 family, powered by the Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, with a dry clutch and dedicated electronic calibrations, to offer an unprecedented riding experience. It’s a unique motorcycle in personality and substance and is without doubt the most exciting Multistrada ever created by Ducati. I am personally thrilled for all future Ducatisti who will be lucky enough to add this motorcycle to their garage and proud to introduce such a special motorcycle to the Indian audience."

