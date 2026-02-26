Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026

Ducati has pulled covers off the all-new second-generation Ducati DesertX at its World Premiere 2026 presentation, marking a major update to its hardcore adventure lineup. The Bologna-based manufacturer says the latest DesertX has been redesigned from the ground up, with a new 890 cc V2 engine, revised chassis and upgraded electronics aimed at pushing its off-road capability further while retaining everyday usability.

The DesertX has built a reputation among adventure riders for combining rally-style hardware with Ducati’s road-focused DNA. The second generation now arrives with lessons learned from competitive events and extreme terrain testing.

2026 Ducati DesertX: What’s new

Power comes from Ducati’s new 890 cc V2 engine, producing 110 hp and 92 Nm of torque. Ducati claims 70 per cent of peak torque is available as low as 3,000 rpm, improving low-speed tractability in technical terrain. The first four gears are shorter to aid off-road riding, while sixth gear is longer for relaxed highway cruising. Valve clearance checks are scheduled at 45,000 km, with oil service intervals set at 15,000 km or two years.

The motorcycle is built around a new aluminium monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and doubles as the airbox. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Kayaba units with 230 mm front and 220 mm rear wheel travel, now paired with a progressive rear linkage system aimed at improving both comfort and bottoming resistance.

2026 Ducati DesertX: Braking and wheels

Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers biting into dual 305 mm front discs, paired with a revised master cylinder for improved feel during off-road modulation. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street tyres as standard.

Specification Details Engine 890cc V2, liquid-cooled Max Power 110 hp (approx. 108.4 bhp) @ 9,000 rpm Max Torque 92 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 Frame Aluminium monocoque chassis Front Suspension 46 mm KYB USD fork, fully adjustable, 230 mm travel Rear Suspension KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, 220 mm travel

2026 Ducati DesertX: Ergonomics and design

Ducati has revised the ergonomic triangle by moving the footpegs rearward and shifting the seat and handlebars forward. The 18-litre polymer fuel tank is slimmer and lighter, with fuel positioned lower to reduce the centre of gravity. Seat height stands at 880 mm, with an optional setup lowering it to 840 mm.

Styling remains functional and rally-inspired, with a higher front mudguard, minimalist tail section and full-LED lighting. The front profile is 20 mm lower, giving the bike a slightly more dynamic stance.

2026 Ducati DesertX: Electronics package

The DesertX features a six-axis IMU governing Cornering ABS (four levels), Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. Six riding modes are available: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally, and all information is displayed on a new 5-inch TFT dashboard.

2026 Ducati DesertX: Availability

Ducati says the new DesertX will reach European dealerships in April 2026, followed by the United States in May and Australia and Japan in June. However, there is no official detail on an India launch at the moment.

