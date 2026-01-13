HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati To Go Big In 2026 With 10 Exciting Launches Planned For India

Ducati to go big in 2026 with 10 exciting launches planned for India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2026, 12:41 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Ducati has confirmed a 10-model launch roadmap for India in 2026. The lineup includes new platforms, special editions and limited-run models

Ducati Panigale V4 Márquez
The Panigale V4 Márquez 2025 World Champion Replica brings exclusive detailing, race-spec components, and the MotoGP-rider's autograph
Ducati Panigale V4 Márquez
The Panigale V4 Márquez 2025 World Champion Replica brings exclusive detailing, race-spec components, and the MotoGP-rider's autograph
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati Panigale V4 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Ducati has announced its 2026 model lineup for India, confirming the launch of 10 new and updated models under its portfolio. The Italian luxury motorcycle maker will kick off its volley of launches in the first quarter of 2026 with the Desmo450 MX and end the run by December 2026. The lineup spans multiple segments and includes several limited and special-edition motorcycles, alongside all-new platforms.

The confirmed line-up includes the highly anticipated Desmo450 MX, the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini edition, Panigale V4 Marquez Replica, Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93, Panigale V2 Special Edition PB63, the new Monster V2, Diavel V4 RS, the new Hypermotard V2 range and the Panigale V4R, which has already been launched in India on January 2, 2026.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 32.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
Engine Icon1158.0 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 24.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 31.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M 1000 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW M 1000 R
Engine Icon999 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Street Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Engine Icon1923 cc Mileage Icon16.66 kmpl
₹ 39.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Ducati’s rollout will be spread across the year. The first quarter of 2026 will see the launch of the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, and the Desmo450 MX. In Q3, the brand will introduce the new Monster V2, the Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93 and PB63 variants, followed by the Diavel V4 RS towards the end of the quarter. The final quarter of the year will bring the new Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP by October, while the coveted Panigale V4 Marc Márquez Replica remains scheduled for launch by the end of December 2026.

Also Read : Ducati unveils Desmo450 MX Factory as race-ready upgrade in motocross line-up

Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control
Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control

Alongside the product offensive, Ducati has also highlighted that it will expand its dealership footprint in India in 2026. Indicative pricing for the upcoming models will be published on the Ducati India website closer to their respective launch timelines. Bookings will be accepted through Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2026, 12:41 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Panigale V4 Hypermotard Multistrada Desmo450 MX

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.