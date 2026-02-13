Ducati Formula 73 marks 100 years of racing heritage; Only 873 units made

Ducati has introduced a new limited-run motorcycle that revisits one of the most significant chapters in its racing history to commemorate its 100th anniversary. Christened the Formula 73, the model references the 750 Super Sport Desmo of the early 1970s, a motorcycle closely linked to Ducati’s emergence in production-based racing.

The original 750 Super Sport Desmo followed Ducati’s win at the 1972 Imola 200 Miles, where Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari secured victory on the 750 Imola Desmo. That race is often cited as a turning point for the Italian brand, helping establish its credentials in production-derived competition. This category would later evolve into the Superbike World Championship.

The 750 Super Sport Desmo was also the first Ducati road bike to feature desmodromic valve timing, a system that continues to define the company’s engines today.

Design references the 1970s original

The Formula 73 carries several visual cues from the 1973 model. Its silver and aqua green colour scheme is based on archival research conducted by Ducati’s design team. A vertical gold stripe on the tank references the unpainted strip on the original Imola race bike, which allowed riders to check fuel levels during competition.

Other period-inspired elements include clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors and a compact fairing. Billet aluminium components, such as the brake and clutch levers, footpegs, and a Rizoma fuel cap, are fitted as standard. Each motorcycle will feature a numbered steering plate and be supplied with a certificate of authenticity.

The Ducati Formula 73, in its silver and aqua green livery, is limited to 873 units globally as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations.

Updated mechanical package

While its styling is rooted in the 1970s, the Formula 73 uses a contemporary platform. It is powered by an 803 cc air-cooled Desmodue L-twin engine producing 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and compliant with Euro5+ emission standards. The engine uses ride-by-wire throttle control, and the exhaust system has been developed in collaboration with Termignoni.

The motorcycle employs a steel trellis frame and rides on 17-inch spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Electronic rider aids include traction control, Cornering ABS, Ducati Quick Shift and two riding modes.

Production and availability

Ducati will produce the Formula 73 in a limited run of 873 units worldwide. The motorcycle will arrive in India in Q4 of 2026.

