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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Cfmoto V4 Sr Rr Shatters Chinese Top Speed Record With 315.82 Kmph Run

CFMOTO V4 SR-RR shatters Chinese top speed record with 315.82 kmph run

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2026, 16:35 pm
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  • CFMOTO's V4 SR-RR prototype has achieved a GPS-verified top speed of 315.82 km/h, marking it the fastest petrol-powered motorcycle from a Chinese manufacturer.

With a 997 cc V4 engine producing 209 bhp, CFMOTO's V4 SR-RR aims to compete against top European superbikes in the high-performance segment.
With a 997 cc V4 engine producing 209 bhp, CFMOTO's V4 SR-RR aims to compete against top European superbikes in the high-performance segment.
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CFMOTO has claimed a new milestone for the Chinese motorcycle industry after its upcoming V4 SR-RR prototype reportedly achieved a GPS-verified top speed of 315.82 km/h (196.2 mph) during testing. The figure makes it the fastest petrol-powered motorcycle developed by a Chinese manufacturer to date and marks another significant step in the brand's push into the high-performance superbike segment. While the V4 SR-RR is yet to enter production, its claimed performance has already drawn attention from enthusiasts around the world. The achievement places the bike in the same performance conversation as some of the world's most established litre-class superbikes.

997cc V4 engine delivers over 200 bhp

Powering the machine is a 997 cc V4 engine producing around 209 bhp, figures that closely rival flagship models such as the Ducati Panigale V4 S and Aprilia RSV4 Factory. The performance numbers underline CFMOTO's intention to compete directly with leading European manufacturers in the premium superbike segment.

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Aerodynamics and track-docused development

The V4 SR-RR first appeared as a concept at the 2025 EICMA motorcycle show and immediately attracted attention for its aggressive styling and advanced technology. The bike features aerodynamic winglets and a chassis developed with track performance in mind, hinting at potential future racing ambitions of the company.

A milestone for China's motorcycle industry

Although its claimed top speed still trails the outright pace of MotoGP machinery, crossing the 315 km/h mark is a significant achievement for a Chinese manufacturer.

Also Read : MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open: Here's what's new

Production plans yet to be confirmed

CFMOTO has not announced an official production timeline or final specifications for the V4 SR-RR. However, expectations remain high that the motorcycle will eventually become the company's flagship superbike. If the production model retains similar performance while offering competitive pricing, it could emerge as a serious challenger in the litre-class sportbike category.

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First Published Date: 16 Jun 2026, 16:35 pm IST
TAGS: CF Moto superbike

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