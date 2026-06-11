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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Panigale V2 S And Streetfighter V2 S Teased In Iconic Yellow; Bookings Now Open

Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2026, 10:45 am
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  • Ducati revives its iconic yellow color for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S, enhancing their distinct identity. The new paint scheme, now available for booking, pays homage to Ducati's racing history. No mechanical changes are expected for the motorcycles.

Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
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Ducati has teased a new Ducati Yellow colour option for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S, bringing back one of the brand's most iconic paint schemes. While Ducati Red remains synonymous with the Italian manufacturer, the company says yellow has long represented its racing heritage and is now making a return on two of its latest middleweight performance motorcycles.

The teaser reveals both the fully faired Panigale V2 S and the naked Streetfighter V2 S finished in the vibrant Ducati Yellow shade. The new colour highlights the sculpted bodywork and sharp design language of both motorcycles while giving them a distinct identity compared to the traditional red versions.

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Ducati Yellow returns

In its announcement, Ducati described yellow as a colour that has always been part of the brand's DNA. The introduction of the new paint scheme adds another option for buyers looking to stand out, while also paying tribute to Ducati's long-standing motorsport history.

Bookings now open

Ducati has confirmed that bookings for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in Ducati Yellow are now open, with the motorcycles set to arrive soon. However, the company has not yet announced pricing or delivery timelines for the new colour option.

The yellow finish is expected to command significant attention among enthusiasts, especially considering its association with some of Ducati's most memorable racing machines over the years.

Same mechanical package expected

The addition of Ducati Yellow is expected to be limited to a cosmetic update, with no changes anticipated to the motorcycles' mechanical package. Both motorcycles use a 890 cc, liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 fitted as standard. This unit ditches desmodronic valves in favour of conventional valve springs like the Granturismo V4. With this, the supersport delivers 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm.

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First Published Date: 11 Jun 2026, 10:45 am IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Streetfighter Panigale

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