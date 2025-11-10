HT Auto
BSA Thunderbolt ADV slated for UK launch in mid-2026 but is India calling?

BSA Thunderbolt ADV slated for UK launch in mid-2026 but is India calling?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2025, 18:00 pm
  • The BSA Thunderbolt is the first adventure motorcycle from the Classic Legends-owned brand, reviving a 63-year-old nameplate.

BSA Thunderbolt
The BSA Thunderbolt ADV will be launched in the UK in mid-2026 and is expected to reach Indian shores
BSA Thunderbolt
The BSA Thunderbolt ADV will be launched in the UK in mid-2026 and is expected to reach Indian shores
BSA unveiled the Thunderbolt adventure bike at EICMA 2025, and it will be launched in the UK market in mid-2026. This is the fourth motorcycle under the Classic Legends banner, and marks the company’s entry into the adventure segment. The BSA Thunderbolt shares much of its underpinnings with the Yezdi Adventure, including the latter’s 334 cc single-cylinder powerplant.

The new ADV revives the original Thunderbolt nameplate in a small displacement format. Sold as a 650 cc twin-cylinder tourer between 1962-1972, it was the last motorcycle to roll off the line from the BSA facility in Small Heath, Birmingham. The name has now been brought back to kick off the company’s foray into the adventure motorcycle category, and it comes wearing neo-retro overalls with a range of modern tech and touring-ready hardware.

The BSA Thunderbolt features a recognisable silhouette that harks back to the original Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. It features a rally-style front beak and a rear rack for mounting luggage and accessories. The front end is defined by an offset round LED headlamp fixed below a yellow-tinted windscreen and wide handlebars with handguards. The windscreen is adjustable and is attached to the yellow side fairings, which lead to a sculpted fuel tank and a bench-style seat. The tail section is only slightly upswept and gets a slash-cut exhaust fitted low on the right side to accommodate luggage.

BSA Thunderbolt: At a glance

CategoryDetails
Launch TimelineMid-2026 (UK)
Engine TypeSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Displacement334 cc
Maximum Power29.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Maximum Torque29.8 Nm @ 5,800 rpm
Transmission6-speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch
Front Suspension41 mm USD forks with 200 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with preload adjustment, 180 mm travel
Brakes (Front / Rear)Disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
ABS ModesRoad, Rain, and Off-Road
Wheels21-inch front / 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels
TyresDual-purpose tubed tyres
Seat Height815 mm
Kerb Weight185 kg (dry)
Fuel Tank Capacity15.5 litres
Instrument ClusterDigital display with Bluetooth and navigation
Connectivity FeaturesTurn-by-turn navigation, USB charging port
Riding AidsTraction control, ride modes, dual-channel ABS
LightingFull-LED setup with yellow-tinted adjustable windscreen

What is the BSA Thunderbolt underpinned by?

BSA Thunderbolt
The BSA Thunderbolt features an off-set round LED headlamp alongside an adjustable front windscreen and a rally-style front beak
BSA Thunderbolt
The BSA Thunderbolt features an off-set round LED headlamp alongside an adjustable front windscreen and a rally-style front beak

The new BSA Thunderbolt derives its power from the Yezdi Adventure’s 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. This motor delivers 29.1 bhp at 8000 rpm and 29.8 Nm of torque at 5,800 rpm.

The ADV is held up by 41 mm USD front forks with 200 mm of travel and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel. It comes riding on a 21/17-inch wire-spoke wheel setup, making for an approachable 815 mm seat height and a claimed 185 kg dry weight.

What is the BSA Thunderbolt’s tech suite?

BSA Thunderbolt
BSA has equipped the Thunderbolt with a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, supporting turn-by-turn navigation
BSA Thunderbolt
BSA has equipped the Thunderbolt with a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, supporting turn-by-turn navigation

The Thunderbolt remains relatively well-equipped with a sleek digital instrument console that supports Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. Riders further benefit from a USB charging port. The motorcycle features traction control and offers dual-channel ABS with three modes, including Road, Rain, and Off-Road.

Also Read : BMW F 450 GS revealed at EICMA 2025 with new 420 cc twin and advanced rider aids

Will the BSA Thunderbolt launch in India?

While Classic Legends is yet to officially confirm a launch in India, the BSA Thunderbolt will reach UK dealerships by mid-2026, with launches in other markets to follow. BSA currently sells the 650 cc Gold Star as its sole offering on our shores, and Classic Legends is limited to just one ADV model here. The company has said the bike’s platform will be shared across all brands under its wing, including Jawa and Yezdi. With Classic Legends having established a strong presence in India, it opens the door to local production, with which the Thunderbolt could be priced well among rivals such as the TVS Apache RTX.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2025, 18:00 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes EICMA 2025 BSA BSA Thunderbolt ADV adventure bikes

