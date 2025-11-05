BMW F 450 GS revealed at EICMA 2025 with new 420 cc twin and advanced rider aids

After months spent in anticipation, previews, and speculations, the BMW F 450 GS finally broke cover in full production form at the EICMA 2025 motorcycle show. Positioned as BMW Motorrad’s latest entry into the middleweight ADV segment, the latest model comes with aggressive bodywork, a broad catalogue of tech and rider aids, all working around a newly-developed 420 cc parallel-twin engine.

The BMW F 450 GS was first unveiled as a concept at EICMA 2024 and subsequently made its India debut at the Bharat Global Mobility Show 2025 earlier this year. The production-spec model retains the overall striking silhouette of the concept while carrying minor changes for practicality’s sake. The pointed front fascia retains the X-shaped quad-LED DRL setup and comes with a tall visor for wind protection.

The bike’s headlamp cowl is an extension of the aggressive tank design that travels further down to a single-piece seat on an upswept tail section. BMW has made the rear subframe design broader to better accommodate a pillion and luggage, while the stainless steel exhaust is positioned lower to leave space for equipment.

BMW F 450 GS: Variants

Variant Key Features Basic Standard equipment and core mechanical setup. Exclusive Off-road pegs, hand guards, engine guard, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, clear windshield. Sport All Exclusive features plus sport suspension. GS Trophy Off-road pegs, white hand guards, tinted Rallye windshield, aluminum engine guard, sport suspension, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, Easy Ride Clutch.

BMW F 450 GS: All-new parallel-twin

The all-new 420 cc parallel-twin on the BMW F 450 GS was co-developed with TVS and it uses a 135-degree crankpin offset for a characterful, yet refined ride

The BMW F 450 GS derives its power from a new 420 cc parallel-twin engine, co-developed with the TVS Motor Company. This power unit features a crankshaft with a 135-degree crankpin offset for a characteristic power delivery and a refined Ride. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a balancer shaft and makes 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm.

BMW Motorrad is offering a quickshifter on all variants except the base model, and when combined with the new Easy Ride Clutch on the top-spec GS Trophy, the F 450 GS can totally eliminate the need to engage the clutch lever at any given moment.

BMW F 450 GS: Newly developed chassis

The F 450 GS is underpinned by a steel tubular frame connected to an aluminium double-sided swingarm with a central spring strut

The parallel-twin motor is housed as the stressed member within a steel tubular frame connected to a bolt-on rear subframe and an aluminium double-sided swingarm with a KYB central sprint strut. Suspension duties are carried out by KYB-sourced 43 mm USD front forks and a directly linked monoshock, both offering 180 mm of travel. The Sport and GS Trophy variants allow for rebound and compression damping at the front.

The F 450 GS rides on 19/17-inch light crosspoke wheels wrapped in tubeless dual-purpose tyres measuring 100/90 at the front and 130/80 for the rear. Stopping power at the front comes from a Brembo 4-pot fixed caliper biting on a 310 mm disc, while the rear is supported by a ByBre caliper on a 240 mm disc. The lean-sensitive ABS Pro is offered as standard, alongside Dynamic Brake Control, engine drag torque control, and Dynamic Traction Control.

BMW F 450 GS: Tech suite

The F 450 GS is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT console as standard with support for smartphone connectivity, with which riders can choose between the Rain, Road, Enduro, and Enduro Pro riding modes. The motorcycle further features adjustable levers, height-adjustable footbrake and gearshift, heated grips, and a USB-C charging port for added practicality and comfort.

The BMW F 450 GS will be launched in India, but official details on the variant list and final equipment are not yet available. With the G 310 GS being discontinued on our shores, the new model will be positioned as the entry point to the German OEM’s adventure range. It is set to join the highly competitive middleweight ADV segment alongside the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Brixton Storr 500, Honda NX 500, CF Moto 450 MT, and the Benelli TRK 502s. How it fares among its rivals will be decided on the basis of its final pricing and real-world usage, but on paper, it is expected to make quite the impact.

