Honda CB1000GT sports tourer breaks cover at EICMA 2025 with Hornet design DNA

Honda ’s big bike range grows by one at the EICMA 2025 trade show with the global debut of its CB1000GT sports tourer, bringing together aggressive styling and all-out performance with long-distance practicality and comfort. The Honda CB1000GT is based on the Japanese manufacturer’s flagship streetfighter , the CB1000 Hornet, carrying over its naked design DNA and underpinnings, along with the proven 999 cc inline-four engine.

Honda CB1000GT: At a glance

Category Details Engine 999 cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled, DOHC Power Output 147.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with standard quick shifter Frame Type Steel diamond frame derived from CB1000 Hornet Suspension Electronically adjustable system with IMU-based damping control Braking System Dual discs with ABS Electronics Four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, Tour), User mode, Honda RoadSync, throttle-by-wire Display Full-colour TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity Comfort Features Adjustable windscreen (5 levels), upright ergonomics, thick seat cushioning, handguards Competitors BMW F 900 XR, Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

How does the Honda CB1000GT look?

The CB1000GT carries the range-topping Hornet’s design credentials within a semi-faired body, which integrates the sculpted headlamp cowl with sharp tank shrouds. These extend from the tank to offer wind protection, but are cut off to reveal the inline-four with its exhaust headers in all its glory.

The front fascia features twin LED headlamps and a tall windscreen with five levels of adjustability. A pair of high-set handlebars with handguards, as well as thick rider and pillion seats, indicate strong touring comfort, which is further underlined by the forward-set rider footpegs. The tail section is mildly upswept and can accommodate accessories such as a top box and panniers.

What is the CB1000GT powered by?

The Honda CB1000GT derives its power from the 999 cc inline-four engine that does duty in the flagship Hornet. This liquid-cooled DOHC unit features a unique fuel injection setting and throttle-by-wire system and is tuned to make 147.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm. While the total output falls between the Hornet’s standard and SP models, it is well-suited for long-distance touring with its gentle powerband that focuses on a strong mid-range.

What is the chassis setup on the CB1000GT?

The inline-four is housed within the Hornet-derived steel diamond frame, while the subframe has been newly designed to enhance stability for supporting a pillion and luggage. The CB1000GT is equipped with an electronic suspension system as standard that can adjust damping force based on road conditions. The system derives data from the 6-axis IMU, ECU, and wheel rotation speeds and adjusts the damping force at both ends automatically.

What are the electronics on the CB1000GT?

The CB1000GT’s tech suite begins with a fully digital TFT console with Honda RoadSync as standard, enabling Bluetooth connectivity with handsfree controls for navigation and phone calls. In addition, the bike gets four preset riding modes, Standard, Sport, Rain, and Tour, alongside a configurable ‘User’ mode. Honda has also thrown in a quick shifter as standard equipment on the CB1000GT, which eliminates the need for clutch operation except during starts and stops.

The Honda CB1000GT is confirmed to launch in Europe, Japan, as well as Asia & Oceania and other markets. There is no official word on an India launch yet, but with Honda offering a greater deal of its high-displacement range on our shores, we can expect the new sports tourer to make it here sometime in the first half of 2026.

