2027 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 8.63 lakh

Kawasaki has updated its Versys 650 for the 2027 model year in India, but the changes are limited to its colour palette. Priced at ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle retains the same engine, chassis, features and specifications as the outgoing version. Deliveries are expected to start, with Kawasaki previously indicating that they would commence by the end of August.

New colour for MY2027

For 2027, the Versys 650 is offered in a Candy Lime Green paint scheme. The new finish replaces the Metallic Graphite Gray colour available on the MY2026 motorcycle.

The new paint is spread across the front mudguard, fuel tank extensions, tail section and portions of the side fairing. Kawasaki has paired these elements with Metallic Spark Black on the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank. Apart from the revised colour combination, the motorcycle continues with the same overall design.

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Engine remains unchanged

The Versys 650 continues to use Kawasaki’s 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, with power sent through a six-speed gearbox.

There is no change to the engine or transmission for MY2027. The motorcycle also continues with an assist-and-slipper clutch, carried over from the previous model year.

Equipment and chassis

The adventure-tourer uses a tubular diamond frame with a 41mm telescopic front fork offering 150mm of travel. At the rear, a monoshock provides 145mm of travel and gets remote preload adjustment.

Kawasaki continues to equip the motorcycle with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster featuring smartphone connectivity. Other equipment includes two-mode Kawasaki Traction Control, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting and an adjustable windscreen.

The Versys 650 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a 21-litre fuel tank. Its 845mm seat height remains relatively tall, while the 170mm ground clearance is aimed at providing useful clearance on uneven roads. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 220kg.

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Price and competition

At ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2027 Kawasaki Versys 650 costs exactly the same as the MY2026 model. This keeps it positioned at the upper end of a relatively niche middleweight adventure-touring category in India.

Its closest rival is the Honda NX500, which costs ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki has the advantage of a larger-capacity engine and higher power output, while the Honda is lighter and more compact.

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