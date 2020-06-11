Triumph Motorcycles India launched the new Street Triple RS a few weeks. Interestingly, with the facelift, the company didn't alter the pricing of the motorcycle even though it received some very significant updates for 2020. But that's about to change now.

While Triumph is also gearing for the launch of the new Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black on Friday (June 12), sources have confirmed to HT Auto that the pricing of the Street Triple RS BS 6 is set to hike on July 1.

(Also Read: Street Triple R to launch in India by June end)

With the latest price change, the naked roadster will receive a ₹20,000 increment on the ex-showroom pricing. It currently retails at ₹11.13 lakh*, but after the hike, the pricing will touch ₹11.33 lakh*.

The marginal ₹20,000 hike for the facelifted model sounds like a killer deal especially when considering the kind of updates the bike gets over its predecessor. On styling front, the bike receives a distinctive looking front full LED, twin bug eye headlamp which is sharper and features LED DRLs. The 2020 update also brings in tweaks to its body panels including the radiator shroud, belly pan and the tail section. If that's not all, some changes have also been reserved for exhaust system which has been cut short and added with carbon-fibre finish.

The bike still gets a 765 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is updated for Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms. Though the engine delivers 121 PS of power which is same as the previous output, the torque has been raised by 2 Nm at 79 Nm. The engine uses a 6-speed transmission with revision in first two gear ratios. It also comes equipped with a quick-shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch.

(Also Read: 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 now available for pre-bookings)

Even with all the changes, its overall weight remains the same at 166 kgs (dry). At this weight, it is still one of the lightest bikes in its class.

*ex-showroom